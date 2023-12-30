"We need to continue to push, make our athletes feel more secure at all levels, have stability, financial security" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka has landed in Australia, a place where she has had the most success on court, ready to start a new season of tennis.

The two-time Australian Open champion has on numerous occasions spoken about the significance of the success that has come to her since returning to the WTA Tour after giving birth to her son.

Speaking at her press conference ahead of the Brisbane International about the increasing number of mothers on Tour, including a returning Naomi Osaka, Azarenka said there were still plenty of things that women’s Tour can do to encourage more women to keep pursuing their careers.

The Belarusian emphasised on the need to ensure proper financial support at the lower level to ensure players and stability.

"I believe that we still have a lot more growth to do in that space to continue to push forward being a women's leading sport," Victoria Azarenka said. "How we can make our athletes feel more secure, more comfortable at all levels, not just top level. At lower levels, where they have that stability, financial security to keep coming back. I think we have an opportunity to do that in women's sports like maybe not before. I hope we put the right resources into that."

"I think people have their own ways of approach" - Victoria Azarenka on advice to returning mothers

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka at the 2020 US Open.

When asked to share any advice that she had for returning mothers like Naomi Osaka, Azarenka said she did not believe in dishing out unsolicited advice and stated that each player had their own way of approaching the sport.

"I don't ever give advice people who don't ask me personally because I don't believe in the general advice," Victoria Azarenka said. "I think people have individual -- people are individuals, and they have their own ways of approach. I really stay away from giving advice."

The Belarussian, however, was quick to add that she was excited to see the players coming back. She said tennis has led the way in breaking the stereotype of athletes not being able to have a family and pursue their careers.

"What I would say is that I'm very excited to see players are coming back," the former World No. 1 said. "I've said it few years ago already. I think we broke the stereotype that you be an athlete and have family. This definitely has been broken. It's actually evolved more and more. The testament of that is how many players are feeling comfortable and confident coming back and continue being on tour."

Azarenka has been awarded a bye in the opening round of the Brisbane International. She will face either Bernada Pera or Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.

