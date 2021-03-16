"We need to be open-minded, flexible and adapt" - Novak Djokovic on living through the COVID-19 pandemic

Novak Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open a few weeks ago, is now the record holder for the most weeks spent as World No. 1. While speaking with a local TV channel in Serbia about the significance of the No. 1 record, Djokovic also waxed philosophical about how everyone has had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not surprisingly, the Serb believes that acceptance is the first step to recovery. He stressed that the world needs to come to terms with the current pace of life, and also compromise on certain lifestyle choices given the circumstances.

"I know it's very difficult, especially if you're used to a certain pace of life, certain lifestyle, and certain patterns," Novak Djokovic said. "And then something like that happens, with the coronavirus, which has swept the world over the past 12–15 months."

"The biggest lesson I take from this time is that we need to be open-minded, flexible and adapt," he added. "And, ultimately, accepting the circumstances that we have in life, because when we accept, we can move forward."

"I'm grateful to be here today to tell you about my record" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic signs autographs for his fans after winning the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic eclipsing Roger Federer's record of most weeks spent as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings has been the talk of the tennis community of late. The Serb has certainly turned the tide of the GOAT debate, especially since he is now just two Slams away from tying the record for most Majors won by a male player - currently held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

But Djokovic doesn't want to take anything for granted, and on Monday he expressed his gratitude for the good fortune he's had amid the pandemic. The Serb acknowledged that he's been lucky to be doing what he loves even as millions of others have been suffering, and he sent out a heartfelt note of support to everyone that has been been affected by the global health crisis.

"People suffer in so many ways, so I'm grateful to be here today to tell you about my record and to be able to play the sport I love," Djokovic said. "My heart, compassion and love goes out to all who are suffering at this time in the world."