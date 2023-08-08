"We are in need of players like him" - Gael Monfils' athletic display in stunning Canadian Open win over Christopher Eubanks impresses Feliciano Lopez

Gael Monfils' exhilirating blend of speed and athleticism against Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Canadian Open prompted a reaction from former tennis player Feliciano Lopez.

The Frenchman put on a stunning display as he outclassed Eubanks in a thrilling opening-round encounter in Toronto. The World No. 276 bagged a hard-fought victory over the American with a scoreline that read 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-1.

Lopez took to Twitter to express his admiration for Monfils, particularly impressed by one rally where the 36-year-old had to cover the full length of the court multiple times before passing Eubanks with a sumptuous forehand winner.

The Spaniard claimed that the tennis world could use more players like Monfils and reiterated his everlasting love for the Frenchman.

"We are certainly in need of players like him..I was-am-will be his biggest fan always," wrote Feliciano Lopez.

With this victory, Gael Monfils will continue his Canadian Open campaign with a second-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek holds a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Monfils.

"It's been 20 years I'm doing that, so this is it for me" Gael Monfils expresses desire to spend time with daughter Skai

Gael Monfils (right) and Elina Svitolina (left)

Gael Monfils recently opened up about his desire to spend more time at home with his daughter Skai.

After securing his first-round victory over American competitor Christopher Eubanks at the Canadian Open, the 36-year-old talked about his potential future in the sport.

In his post-match press conference, the Frenchman highlighted that his team as well as his wife Elina Svitolina are eager for him to continue playing. However, Monfils stressed his 20-year-long career in professional tennis and expressed his desire to commit himself to spending more quality time with his daughter Skai.

"You know, and I feel like my team, my wife, everybody want me to keep playing. But to be honest, you know, when I spend time, you know, at home with my daughter, you know, this is it. To be honest, this is it. It's been 20 years I'm doing that, so this is it for me," Monfils said.

"My wife is still young. She can compete for many years. So that's why, you know, I told her it's way different where I'm at now. I love the game, so that drive me to motivate me to practice and then go away. But to be honest, home is great too. Home is great too," he added.