"We are next" - Martina Navratilova makes ominous claim about Donald Trump-led USA after El Salvador removes Presidential term limits

Martina Navratilova has claimed that the United States could follow El Salvador in abolishing presidential term limits. The tennis legend, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, often highlights his flaws and criticizes controversial actions.El Salvador’s legislative assembly overturned a long-standing rule that barred presidents from seeking consecutive terms. The new ruling allows a sitting president to run for re-election without stepping down or waiting out a term. Critics said that this could open the door to authoritarian rule, especially as President Nayib Bukele plans to seek another term.Navratilova reacted to this news on X. She reposted a thread about the ruling on X and added a blunt warning:&quot;And we are next.&quot;A few months ago, giant portraits of Donald Trump were put on multiple U.S. government buildings, including the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. Observers likened the imagery to authoritarian regimes, where leaders use massive banners to project power.Navratilova responded to this on X, labeling it:&quot;Fascist, communist- take your pick. It is a f&amp;%#$&amp;g dictatorship.&quot;&quot;I lived in a totalitarian authoritarian country growing up&quot; - When Martina Navratilova explained why she will not vote for Donald TrumpMartina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova has never been quiet about her views on Donald Trump. She grew up in Czechoslovakia under a strict and controlling government. She expressed that she has known what it's like to live without freedom.In October 2024, Navratilova posted a message that’s still pinned on her X account.&quot;I lived in a totalitarian authoritarian country growing up and I will not vote for that now or ever. trump is not pro women- rapist and assaulter- he is against all things trans. A big difference. I support trans people but not male bodies in women’s sex based spaces. Simple,&quot; Martina Navratilova wrote.Navratilova called the then-to-be President Trump a rapist. She said that he was not for women and was against transgender people. The American tennis icon, who advocates for the removal of transgender athletes from women's sports, made it clear that she supported transgender rights, but also believed that women's spaces should be safe.During the 2024 election, Navratilova campaigned for Democrat Kamala Harris. However, Harris was comfortably beaten by the Republican candidate.When President Trump was voted back to power, Navratilova warned Americans with a strong message, stating that they were choosing a dangerous path. President Donald Trump returned to the presidency in January 2025, following his first term in office from 2017 to 2021.