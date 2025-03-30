"We don't play each other" - Steffi Graf reveals her priority rule with husband Andre Agassi after 'learning a new sport'

Legendary tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently unveiled how frequently they practice the sport. The former WTA pro also mentioned how both she and Agassi don't prefer being on opposite sides of the court. However, she gave a big nod to siding together whenever they held a racket in their hands.

Steffi Graf retired from professional tennis on August 13, 1999, while Andre Agassi retired in 2006. Despite cutting ties with tennis, they later made a shift to pickleball. The couple mentioned playing regularly ever since they discovered it during the pandemic. They competed in events like Pickleball Slam 3, which commenced in February 2025, where they defeated Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard to bag a $1 million prize.

Steffi Graf recently addressed her feelings about embracing pickleball as a priority sport. In a conversation with People.com, the 22-time Grand Slam champion mentioned how they got their hands on the sport during the lockdown period and couldn't let go.

“Andre still plays tennis, but I don’t much anymore. We really liked learning a new sport during the pandemic and meeting new friends through pickleball," she said.

She also mentioned how competing against her husband is not something both of them prefer doing. They enjoy being on the same side of the court instead.

"We don’t play each other. We prefer to be on the same side of the court," she added.

After defending the Pickleball Slam title against the duo of Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard, Andre Agassi is now on a mission to increase the popularity of Pickleball across Asia.

Andre Agassi expresses excitement over leading the Pickleball event in Vietnam

Andre Agassi at the MGM Rewards Slam - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Andre Agassi felt more than just honored after being invited to a Pickleball event in Vietnam. The 8-time Grand Slam champion became a part of the JOOLA 2025 Legends tour in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Before the event began, the American ex-pro appreciated the idea of organizing the meeting. He also admitted to finding difficulty in resisting such offers.

"Being on the ground in China and Vietnam to share the joy and passion I feel for pickleball with the community is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," he said.

Despite being optimistic about the potential of Pickleball across the globe, the 54-year-old believes that the sport is still in its infancy stage. However, he still continues to make consistent efforts in support of the paddle sport.

