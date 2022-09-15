"We were playing against one of the biggest legends of the game in his home country, it was electric" - Jack Sock pays tribute to Andy Murray after Great Britain vs USA Davis Cup tie

After USA's resounding victory against Great Britain in the Davis Cup Group D match late at night in Glasgow. Jack Sock described how "electric" it was to play against Andy Murray in his home country.

All the matches went down to the wire until the deciding set. USA began their campaign with Tommy Paul defeating Dan Evans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. However, World No. 8 Cameron Norrie rescued Great Britain by outclassing Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-5.

Tied at 1-1, it all went down to the wire in a dramatic doubles match between USA's Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock vs Great Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury. The match had team players fuming at each other and both teams went blow for blow throughout the third set until Jack Sock fired some forehands to take the opening win for team USA in the Davis Cup, with the duo winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

The British doubles team received a standing ovation from the fans in the stadium as they stepped in for the deciding rubber. Jack Sock expressed how it was an honor to play against the former World No. 1 in his home country.

"We were playing against one of the biggest legends of the game, playing in his home country. It was an electric atmosphere, and we stuck it out and got the win," he said.

"Oh man, that was instant classic, we knew it was going to be a barn-burner" - Bob Bryan on the Davis cup match against Great Britan

United States v Great Britain - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Glasgow

Bob Bryan, the captain of the US Davis Cup team, showed a range of emotions as his team battled against Great Britain. He stated that he knew this would be the toughest match of their Davis Cup campaign this week given the slow conditions and the home crowd support.

"Oh man, that was an instant classic. We knew it was going to be a barn-burner. The courts are slow and we expected physical matches. Our guys were playing great in practice but know those guys have been here a while and they're really dialled in. The crowd was great, and we're just happy to get through. We've got some more tough times ahead, and I expect Team GB is going to do the business in their matches," He said.

This will mark the first victory since 1999 for the USA against Great Britain. They are currently trailing behind the Netherlands in the percentage of games won and will face Kazakhstan on Thursday.

