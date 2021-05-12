"We practice together often, Novak Djokovic is a great mover and fighter" - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ahead of Rome 3r clash

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina recently gave his thoughts on his upcoming match against 18-time Major winner Novak Djokovic at the ongoing Italian Open. Davidovich Fokina has never faced Djokovic on the tour, but the 21-year-old revealed that he and the Serb have often practiced together.

Speaking to the media after his second-round win over Cameron Norrie on Wednesday, Davidovich Fokina recalled the times he has traded hits with Novak Djokovic in the past. The Spaniard did point out, however, that most of their sessions have been on hardcourt rather than clay.

Davidovich Fokina also lavished praise on Djokovic's skill-set and mental strength, asserting that the World No. 1 is a great mover with 'explosive shots'.

"We practice together often in Marbella, although most of the time on hard," Alejandro Davidovich Fokina said. "He likes clay. Strong, a great mover and fighter, he has got explosive shots."

Currently ranked 48th in the world, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has beaten 16th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov and Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Foro Italico so far. Novak Djokovic, on his part, had an outburst in his Rome opener but still managed to beat Taylor Fritz in fairly straightforward fashion to reach the Round of 16.

"Practicing with Novak Djokovic helped me a lot. He talked to me about his finals with Rafa and Roger" - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina went on to disclose that during their practice sessions, Novak Djokovic shared a few tidbits from his Major finals against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And the 21-year-old believes that such information can be useful for a young player like himself.

"Practicing with Novak helped me a lot. He talked to me about his finals with Rafa and Roger, it's good for a young player to have that knowledge," Davidovich Fokina said.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina also claimed he had a good campaign at the 2020 US Open after having practiced with Novak Djokovic a fortnight before the tournament. The Spaniard then suggested that he knew the ins and outs of Djokovic's game, and that he had to keep his mind clear during their encounter on Thursday.

"We practiced for two weeks before USO, it did me good. He is a tennis great. I know how Novak plays and how he thinks. I have to be calm and solid. I will enjoy the match," Davidovich Fokina said.

