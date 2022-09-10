"We were both probably dying, at least I felt my knees shaking, but I tried to not show that I'm tired" - Casper Ruud on why he acted nonchalant after the 55-shot rally against Karen Khachanov in US Open SF

Casper Ruud downed Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open to book his spot in his second Grand Slam final of the year, but not before being stretched to his very limits.

In order to win the first set, for example, the Norwegian had to play a 55-shot rally before the Russian finally capitulated. While the second set was a considerably easier affair, Khachanov roared back to take the third set. The fourth set was thankfully much smoother to sail through for Ruud, who broke his opponent's serve twice to seal the match 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in his favor.

Racquet @racquetmagazine



This match…it’s going to be mostly about having the nerve. #USOpen Ruud leads Khachanov by a palpably nervous 7-6(5). Ended with a 55 shot rally.This match…it’s going to be mostly about having the nerve. Ruud leads Khachanov by a palpably nervous 7-6(5). Ended with a 55 shot rally. This match…it’s going to be mostly about having the nerve. 😬 #USOpen

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the 23-year-old admitted that his legs were shot after the rally in the first set and that he felt like he was almost dying from being out of breath. But on camera, the World No. 7 appeared as nonchalant as he has ever been, continuing to go about his day without any sign of physical exhaustion.

TSN @TSN_Sports



#USOpen Casper Ruud takes the first set over Karen Khachanov after a WILD 55-shot rally! Casper Ruud takes the first set over Karen Khachanov after a WILD 55-shot rally! #USOpen https://t.co/FYMvsIG3Ge

That, by Ruud's admission, was a psychological ploy, designed to trick the Russian into believing that his opponent was not as tired as him and in the process, sow the seeds of doubt in his mind.

"Yeah, like, for instance, after the set point when I won the first set, we were both probably like dying because we're out of breath. At least I felt my knees or my legs were sort of shaking," Casper Ruud said. "I felt like - what do you call it - the liquid acid in the quads especially. But I tried to not show Karen that I'm tired because I don't want him to think that, This is tiring for Casper."

The former World No. 5 went on to add that he has always been good at hiding his emotions on the court, unlike other players who vent out their frustrations visibly when things go against them.

"When we went out in the second set, I tried to do my best to keep a good posture, even though I was still feeling the pulse from the last point," Casper Ruud said. "If things don't go well, I mean, people show feelings more than others, but I always try to keep calm."

Acting, in Casper Ruud's opinion, was a fundamental aspect of sports, especially tennis, where the smallest detail can change the course of the match. Knowing that he was frustrated might therefore lead to his opponents gaining an advantage in momentum, which is where the Norwegian's calm demeanor came into play.

"Even though I'm probably sometimes boiling over in frustration, I try not to show my opponents that I am frustrated because I think that they can get a small advantage if they see that you are frustrated," Casper Ruud said. "Yeah, there is acting in sports. Tennis especially. It's such a mental and psychological game that any small detail can help you win the match."

"He's obviously the biggest star we have in Norway for the moment, he'll probably continue to be so for many more years" - Casper Ruud on compatriot Erling Haaland

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open

During the press conference, Casper Ruud touched on another Norwegian star in the making -- Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Hailing Haaland as the biggest star in the country at the moment, the World No. 7 remarked that it was a joy to watch him dominate the Premier League and hoped he would continue to do so for many more years.

"He's had an unbelievable season so far. We all hope he keeps going. It's a joy to watch him score goal after goal," Casper Ruud said. "He's obviously the biggest star we have in Norway for the moment. He'll probably continue to be so for many more years."

Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_



After 20 appearances, he is at least EIGHT clear of anyone. Ruud van Nistelrooy is next, with 16 goals after 20 Erling Haaland marks his 20th Champions League appearance with his 24th goalAfter 20 appearances, he is at least EIGHT clear of anyone. Ruud van Nistelrooy is next, with 16 goals after 20 #UCL games Erling Haaland marks his 20th Champions League appearance with his 24th goal After 20 appearances, he is at least EIGHT clear of anyone. Ruud van Nistelrooy is next, with 16 goals after 20 #UCL games

As much as he wished to have the same influence in his country, the 23-year-old declared that he was currently focused only on winning more tournaments and establishing himself on the ATP tour. As long as that happens, the former World No. 5 is sure that he can put Norwegian tennis on the map once again, something that hasn't been the case in the recent past.

"I'm just focused on my career. Hope I can, of course, win more tournaments. Everywhere I go, I represent Norway whenever I play, on the ATP Tour, the Grand Slams, because the Norwegian flag is always behind or in front of my name," Casper Ruud said. "I want to represent Norway in a good way and put Norwegian tennis a little bit more on the map, more than it's been the last years."

Rob Koenig @RobKoenigTennis

(And I’m clueless about the winter sports….I bet there’s some families there too!) Some amazing athletes from a relatively small country! The Haaland family, the Ingebrigtsen family, and the Ruud family certainly flying the flag for Norway.(And I’m clueless about the winter sports….I bet there’s some families there too!) Some amazing athletes from a relatively small country! #KarstenWarholm The Haaland family, the Ingebrigtsen family, and the Ruud family certainly flying the flag for Norway. 🇳🇴 (And I’m clueless about the winter sports….I bet there’s some families there too!) Some amazing athletes from a relatively small country! #KarstenWarholm

