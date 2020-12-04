"We have to be proud of Spanish sport" - Rafael Nadal on receiving Sports Solidarity award

Rafael Nadal has been given the AS Sports Solidarity Award, along with compatriot and six-time former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol.

Nadal has had a tremendous year, winning a historic 13th Roland Garros title and in the process equaling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. This distinction from Spanish publication AS is just the latest in a series of major honors for the 34-year-old; he has also recently been awarded the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit and the 'Gran Cruz de la Orden del Dos de Mayo'.

The AS award, however, placed special recognition on the 34-year-old's humanitarian efforts - especially in the fight against COVID-19.

One day I spoke with Pau Gasol and we agreed with Cruz Roja for the project: Rafael Nadal on COVID-19 relief work

Pau Gasol and Usain Bolt pose alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2013 French Open

During the ceremony where he received the award, Rafael Nadal acknowledged the tough time people are going through due to the global health crisis. He also talked about how he had organized a campaign (#NuestraMejorVictoria) to support the Red Cross Respond project, which was contributing towards the relief for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was, and still is, a very difficult time for everyone. We were uncertain about doing something to help, but we did not know how to start as we were in a new situation for everyone," Nadal said. "One day I spoke with Pau and we agreed with Cruz Roja in a project that we liked from the beginning. Then a lot of people got involved and fortunately it was a success and it was possible to raise a lot of money."

Despite the topsy-turvy year, the Spaniard ended it at an all-time high. Following his record-extending 13th Roland Garros title, Rafael Nadal broke the record for most consecutive weeks spent in the top 10 of the world rankings. He also won his 1000th match on tour, a feat achieved by only three men before him in the Open Era.

But at the AS event, Rafael Nadal chose to focus on the off-field situation instead. He expressed pride at how the sporting community in Spain had come together to help, and also extended condolences to those who had lost their loved ones during the crisis.

"At the end of the day I think we have to be proud of Spanish sport, of what we have managed to do as a united family to contribute our little grain of sand from our position, because we did what we could to be a good example for society. I think it was the main objective," Rafael Nadal said.

"I hope we can see each other in a different way as soon as possible, that this terrible situation passes. Much encouragement to all the people who follow the foot of the canyon and to those who suffer the pandemic in the first person, especially those who have lost a loved one, which is the most difficult thing to accept in this whole situation. Also those who struggle economically to get ahead," he added.