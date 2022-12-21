"We're coming for you, LeBron James and Tom Brady" - Nick Kyrgios and co-owner Naomi Osaka ready to lead Miami PC in Major Pickleball League

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will team up with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka for the Miami PC team in the Major Pickleball League in the 2023 season.

Pickleball, a relatively new sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong, has gained a lot of popularity in recent times and has attracted many tennis players like Kyrgios, Kim Clijsters, and Osaka to invest in the emerging sport.

The 27-year-old took to his social media to inform his fans that he and Osaka, who are also the co-owners of Miami PC, will compete against the teams owned by Tom Brady and LeBron James in the league.

"Introducing the @miamipc Big welcome to our draft picks @alixtruong.pb @reginaf_goldberg @mattmanasse. We are coming for you @kingjames @easymoneysniper @tombrady," wrote Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios responds to Rennae Stubbs, defending his investment in Pickleball

Nick Kyrgios of the Eagles looks on during day one of the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios replied to former doubles No. 1 and Australian coach Rennae Stubbs about investing in Pickleball. Stubbs on her podcast blasted the newly emerging sport and mentioned on Twitter that she will not be investing in it. She tweeted:

“Just to let everyone know, I will NOT be investing in a Pickleball franchise & will never turn a tv on to watch Pickleball. I would rather watch pain dry. Why all these tennis players think Pickleball is worth investing in & not the game that made them all the $$$ is beyond me.”

Nick Kyrgios was not pleased with Stubbs' comments and pointed out that athletes such as Brady and James have also invested in the sport. He replied to her tweet, saying:

“lol I think LEBRON JAMES & KEVIN DURANT have a bit more of an idea f what to invest in.”

Stubbs also mentioned in her podcast that tennis players are being paid to promote the game and called it the NFT of tennis. She said:

“I’m like why can’t you put your money or your supposed money, I’m feeling certain all over these tennis players not putting their own money in, they are like literally getting paid to promote this shit and if they’re putting their own money in, it is even worse. The money I think could be invested in kids programs, go into wherever you’re from, go and donate some money, some cash, build a tennis court. What is the cost of tennis court? 10 grand, 15 to 20? That’s probably what these people are paying to be part of the NFT of sports, football.”

