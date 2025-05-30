"We're very concerned" - Novak Djokovic reveals health issues for close friend & physio amid French Open

Novak Djokovic weathered a setback in the third set of his match against France's Corentin Moutet at the 2025 French Open on Thursday (May 29) before advancing to the third round with a straight-sets victory. However, all is not well in the Serb's camp, as his long-time friend and physio Miljan Amanovic is currently in the hospital due to a medical flare-up.

Djokovic has arrived in Paris with optimal preparation, having won his 100th career singles title at the Geneva Open in thrilling fashion. Making his 21st appearance at the claycourt Major, the 24-time Major winner began his campaign this week by downing Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 58 minutes to reach the second round. In his match against World No. 73 Corentin Moutet, the sixth seed was dominating his opponent before requiring a medical time-out in the third set for foot blisters.

Not to be deterred, Novak Djokovic saved a set point at 5-6 down in the third, before eventually completing a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) win in just over three hours. The former World No. 1 will next face Austria's Filip Misolic for a berth in the second week of this year's French Open. While the Serb has been operating like a well-oiled machine on the famed terre battue, there may be trouble in paradise by his own admission as his physio Miljan Amanovic has been hospitalized due to a potential heart condition.

Earlier on Thursday (May 29), Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo took to X (formerly Twitter) to post Djokovic's comments on the above situation on his own handle. The 38-year-old was admittedly concerned about Amanovic's physical wellbeing if Ozmo's report is to be believed.

"Unfortunately, Miljan is in the hospital. He had a serious situation today and underwent surgery. I wouldn’t want to go into more detail than that. We’re all very concerned. He’s currently stable, but the situation isn’t ideal. He’ll have to stay in the hospital for a few days. We’re all worried. I hope everything will be alright," Sasa Ozmo wrote on X in two separate posts on Thursday.

For those unaware, Novak Djokovic has worked with Miljan Amanovic for over 17 years. Although the Serb's current full-time physio is Claudio Zimaglia, Amanovic works with him on part-time basis and also has duties at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic and his physio Miljan Amanovic go a long way back

Miljan Amanovic [Centre] and Marian Vadja [R] | Image Source: Getty

Miljan Amanovic was previously the 24-time Major winner's full-time physio from 2007 to 2017. After a disastrous start to his 2017 season, the then-30-year-old let go of his old team, including long-time coach Marian Vadja, to reinvigorate his winning spirit. However, that lasted a little while as he re-hired Amanovic and Vadja in 2018.

Novak Djokovic's trusted physio had suffered a heart attack due to "the stress of traveling full-time" in the same year that he had been temporarily sacked. Ultimately, the former World No. 1 chose to employ Ulises Badio as his full-time physio from 2017 onwards.

