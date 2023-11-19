Jannik Sinner believes Novak Djokovic is not going anywhere, anytime soon, after he was crushed by Serb in the 2023 ATP Finals' title clash.

Djokovic concluded his 2023 ATP season in stellar fashion, by winning a record seventh title at the year-end championship in Turin on November 19. The Serb did so by scoring a 6-3, 6-3 victory over home-favorite Sinner. He thus eclipsed Roger Federer, who lifted six ATP Finals trophies in his career.

Apart from his latest triumph, the 24-time Major champion featured in the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments, winning three – the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. As a result, he created a record for the highest number of Grand Slams won by a player, man or woman, in the Open Era.

Novak Djokovic also claimed a record-extending 40th Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters earlier. The Serb’s age-defying results also saw him clinch the year-end World No. 1 ranking for a staggering eighth time earlier this week.

Following the ATP Finals' summit clash, Jannik Sinner expressed his admiration for the Serb’s longevity and praised his fitness.

"He won 24 Grand Slams. I don't know numbers exactly of the Masters Series. He won here [ATP Finals] now seven times, right? His body is in an incredible shape. We're going to see him around for I don't know how many years still," Jannik Sinner said in a press conference.

The Italian further called the Serb ‘an inspiration’ and expressed his desire to follow in the World No. 1’s footsteps.

"What I said on court is that he's an inspiration because he worked throughout the whole years before when he was younger in the right way to get to this point. That's also one of my goals, no?" Sinner said.

"It's not only about to watch one season. You watch this season, and you say, Okay, played good. But you have to play every season in a good way, and you have to get to a certain age, which is 35, 36, 37, whatever, and you can still feel the body in the right way," he added.

"Novak Djokovic knows how to handle the situation" - Jannik Sinner after ATP Finals loss

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals

Just a few days back, Jannik Sinner earned his maiden victory over Novak Djokovic during the round-robin stage at the ATP Finals. The World No. 4 was, however, unable to recreate his glory in the summit clash and he was denied his season’s fifth title by the Serb.

Sinner opined that Djokovic had the edge when it came to decision-making and handling the moments of pressure.

"The match, it's really physical now because the balls are getting so fast, you have to be physically ready. Also, mentally you have to understand really fast what is happening. That's what he's doing, at the moment, better than anyone else," Sinner said in the presser.

"He played really, really good the important moments. He knows how to handle the situation, especially on semifinals and finals. This is good for him," the reigning Canadian Open champion added.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are now expected to represent their respective home countries of Serbia and Italy at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, which will take place from November 21-26.

