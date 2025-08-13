"We're one of the favorites" - Taylor Fritz makes confident claim about his and Elena Rybakina's mixed doubles partnership at US Open

Taylor Fritz trusts his partnership with Elena Rybakina for the US Open mixed doubles, believing it was one for the win. Fritz advanced to the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open, the last US summer swing before the American Major.

Fritz has been recording decent results in the North American hardcourt season so far, reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and semifinals in Canada. He will play Terence Atmane in the Cincinnati Open to book a quarterfinal spot. Following the campaign, he will take the US Open court for another shot at winning a major after shyly missing the title in New York last year.

Fritz also expressed excitement for his mixed doubles run with Kazakh player Elena Rybakina. He feels that their partnership will be one of the most dominant since they each have major mixed doubles titles under their belts.

"I really do think we're one of the favorites. I mean, we have a you know have mixed doubles title already, if you want to call it tie break 10, you know. So I thought we played great there, and yeah, I'm excited for this format. I think I would love to play mixed doubles regularly if it wasn't, you know, coinciding with the singles, but yeah, the fact that we can play it before the week starts is amazing. I'm super excited," he said (4:46 onwards).

Taylor Fritz reached the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Games, paired with Coco Gauff, the reigning French Open champion.

Taylor Fritz opened up on how he early awaited the break in his match-up with Lorenzo Sonego

Fritz at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz came off a tough loss in the Canadian Open, losing to countryman Ben Shelton in the finals as the 22-year-old took his first ATP 1000 title. Fritz, current American No. 1 and World No. 4, was committed to getting the break point that happened only in the second set when his opponent missed five first serves. The American player then held onto his form and comfortably swept his 38th tour-level win of the season.

Reflecting on that, Fritz said (via ATP Tour):

”I was looking for that break the entire match today. I wish I could have gotten it done in the first, when I had a couple of chances. But there’s a lot of scoreboard pressure at the end of the sets, and that’s where a lot of times I am finding that break."

A mid-match power outage disrupted the Round of 32 match, pausing the game for 75 minutes.

Taylor Fritz boasts 10 ATP Tour singles titles and a junior major at the US Open in 2015.

