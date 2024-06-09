Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, has shared an insight into the disciplined approach of the Pole's team in her player box. Abramowicz also addressed the ridicule they faced for their serious demeanor during the World No. 1's matches.

Abramowicz was a constant presence in Swiatek's box during her campaign at the 2024 French Open. She shared her support from the sidelines as the World No. 1 clinched her third consecutive Roland Garros title and fifth Grand Slam title overall by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Following the 23-year-old's triumph, Daria Abramowicz spoke to Tennis Majors and shed light on the emphasis she and Swiatek's team place on discipline.

However, she also clarified that discipline doesn't equate to an "unhealthy" work-life balance and instead involves striking the right balance between adhering to routines while also enjoying life outside of tennis.

"I can see so many things in every single point. Sally Jenkins, in the book The Right Call, wrote this one sentence that stuck with me forever: 'Discipline means freedom,' so if you ask me one thing I see: it’s discipline," she said.

"But not like living in a bubble, because it’s unhealthy. But in a constructive way, in terms of sticking to routines when it’s necessary, enjoying life but when we work we work," she added.

Abramowicz also opened up about being made fun of for not smiling during Iga Swiatek's matches, clarifying that the five-time Grand Slam champion expects her team to stay fully focused during the contest.

"I know that sometimes people are making fun of us in the player’s box because we’re not smiling but this is what our player expects us to do as well: focus on the work and then we’ll enjoy and have something to celebrate," Iga Swiatek's psychologist said

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz discusses pressure on Pole to triumph at French Open: "You can stay disciplined, but it will come to you day after day"

Iga Swiatek won the 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, also candidly discussed the pressure on the Pole to achieve the hat-trick at the French Open, especially after her back-to-back triumphs at the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

With arch-rivals Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina exiting the claycourt Major in the quarterfinals, Abramowicz disclosed that the unavoidable expectations for the 23-year-old simply increased.

"Everyone was giving her the trophy after Rome already. Then again here when Aryna and Elena lost. Which is tough. You can stay in your zone, focused and disciplined, but it will come to you day after day. You will listen to it and see it," she said.

The 36-year-old expressed pride in Iga Swiatek's ability to handle the pressure effectively by maintaining high standards while keeping her expectations in check. She also emphasized that enduring the "hard" process would only serve to empower the World No. 1.

"The key was: being close to yourself, remembering what you wanted to do, keeping your standards high and your expectations low. I am proud of her, because it was so hard. From that perspective, I’m 100% sure it’ll empower her," she added.