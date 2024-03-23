Paula Badosa has candidly discussed the challenge of facing her best friend Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open, soon after the demise of the Belarusian's ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player who had been dating Sabalenka since 2021, reportedly committed suicide in Miami on March 18. Despite the devastating circumstances, Sabalenka chose to compete at the Miami Open but opted out of attending any press conferences.

Following a first-round bye, the World No. 2 squared off against Badosa in her opening match, claiming a dominant 6-4, 6-3 win over the Spaniard in one hour and 23 minutes to advance to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Following her loss, Paula Badosa opened up about the uncomfortable situation of facing her best friend under such tragic circumstances.

"Well, I wouldn't call it 'special' because it wasn't very comfortable to play my best friend in this situation," she said in her post-match press conference.

The former World No. 2 also highlighted the immense mental fortitude both she and Aryna Sabalenka had displayed during the match by 'disconnecting' from the emotional turmoil.

"Well, honestly, both of us are pretty strong mentally. We're strong woman. She proved it. I proved it. We knew how to disconnect in that two hours, one hours and a half of match," she said.

"She played really well. I played really well for where I'm coming from. I think it was quite decent. That all comes from because we know we've been through a lot in our lives, we're strong woman, and we know how to separate that in that moment," she added.

"I told Aryna Sabalenka I wish her the best, let's see if she can go very deep in this tournament" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka

During the same press conference, Paula Badosa emphasized her lack of surprise at Aryna Sabalenka's ability to maintain her composure during the clash, reaffirming the Belarusian's mental resilience.

"No, I wasn't surprised at all. As I said, she's a very, very strong woman, strong personality. You can see it on the court. Especially I know her off court. It doesn't surprise me at all," Badosa said.

The Spaniard also disclosed that she had wished Sabalenka luck for the remainder of her campaign at the Miami Open after their match.

"I knew she was going to play very well or like normal. I told her I wish her the best. Let's see if she can go very deep in this tournament," she added.

Following her win over Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Anhelina Kalinina in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.