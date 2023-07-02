"We’re used to thinking of Centre Court as Roger Federer’s place but if Novak Djokovic wins this year, it is his place too" - John Lloyd

Novak Djokovic is looking to tie his legacy with Roger Federer this month and Chris Evert's ex-husband, John Lloyd, has detailed the Serb's stature if he conquers the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic has had an impressive run this season as he has decimated challenges from professionals performing at their best, and his journey is far from ceasing. After recently capturing the 2023 French Open title and achieving the feat of winning all the Grand Slams at least thrice, the 36-year-old has now set his eyes on the prestigious Wimbledon crown.

With the addition of the Paris Major, the Serb not only surpassed Spaniard Rafael Nadal's slam count but also equaled Serena Williams' Grand Slam record (23 titles). He is now looking forward to tying his legacy with Magaret Court's untouched 24 slam count.

This, however, isn't the only milestone that the World No. 2 is speculated to achieve. According to John Lloyd, Djokovic will be distinctively recognized in the Centre Court of the All-England Club and share Federer's solely held position at the grasscourt event. The 68-year-old stated that the feat will come into play if the 23-time Major winner manages to match the Swiss Maestro's eight Wimbledon titles.

"If Novak Djokovic wins this year, he’s equaled Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. We’re used to thinking of Centre Court as Roger’s place but if Novak wins this year it is his place too!" wrote Lloyd.

The Serbian icon is set to appear in the third slam of the season, starting July 3, and will face Argentinian Pedro Cachin in the first round.

Novak Djokovic claims extra motivation is immaterial to winning slams

Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to appear in the 2023 Wimbledon Championship and his biggest challenge in the slam will be Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

The No.1 seed, Alcaraz, is set to pose as the Serb's biggest threat owing to his jaw-dropping performance this season. Furthermore, the duo's notable age gap potentially gives the Spaniard an edge over the legendary player.

In a recent press conference at Wimbledon, the 36-year-old was asked how bracing can it be when facing someone like Alcaraz. The Serb quickly dismissed such inquiries and claimed that he doesn't need the Spaniard or extra motivation when eying a Grand Slam, and he rather stays focused on himself.

"There's always someone out there. There always has been and always will be. For me, I don't need to have Carlos or anybody else really to find that extra drive and motivation when I enter slams because I know that I have to win seven matches to win a title."

"Most of my attention is focused on my body and my mind, my game, trying to I guess bring it to the optimal state where I'm performing my best every match," he said.

