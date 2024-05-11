Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette recently dismissed harboring unrealistic expectations from the Japanese during the 2024 European clay swing. Osaka is currently competing at the Italian Open.

The Japqnese has already reached the third round of the Italian Open following wins over Clara Burel and 19th seed Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

It is notably the four-time Grand Slam champion's first swing on the dirt in Europe since suffering a first-round exit at the 2022 French Open. She stayed off the court from September 2022 to December 2023 due to her pregnancy hiatus and returned to competitive ways at the Brisbane International in January this year.

Osaka began preparing for her tennis return just days after giving birth to her baby daughter Shai. She then reunited with Wim Fissette and started swinging on the practice courts. The two had previously worked together between 2020-2022.

Ahead of her third-round effort at the 2024 Italian Open in the women's singles draw, Fissette talked to Tennis Sweet Spot about Osaka's post-partum journey.

"I'm really happy with the process, it's amazing to see where we started in October and to see where we are now," he said. (via Punto de Break; translated)

Fissette continued:

"As for clay, I know it's been a long time since she's stepped on this surface, a long time since he's won matches here, so we can't expect miracles. We can expect it, but we have to be realistic."

"What I'm seeing these days is very promising" - Wim Fissette finds Naomi Osaka's recent exploits on clay encouraging

Naomi Osaka

During the same interview with Tennis Sweet Spot, Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette reflected on the difficulties of playing on claycourts. He said:

"It's all about the experience, the time spent on this surface. It's different, you need time to make some technical adjustments. Of course, the movement is different, the bounce is different, the contact is at a much higher point."

Fissette further dubbed Osaka's recent exploits on the dirt encouraging.

"If you think about her journey these past five years, how many hours has Naomi spent on clay? How many games have you played on this surface? In spite of everything, what I'm seeing these days is very promising," the 44-year-old said.

After ousting Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka will next take on tenth seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round of the Italian Open.

The winner of the match will face either seventh seed Zheng Qinwen or 29th seed Linda Noskova in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback