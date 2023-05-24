Rafael Nadal recently made a heartbreaking announcement by revealing that he will stop playing for a certain period and that 2024 will possibly be the final year of his career.

He also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming French Open due to his ongoing injury. This will be the first time the Spaniard has missed the tournament since 2004, having won it a record 14 times.

In an interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe stated that people should respect Rafael Nadal's desire to end his career on his own terms:

"Whatever Rafa wants to do is something that we should respect and any player … you watch [Andy] Murray play, he's not the same player that he was and not nearly as highly ranked, but he wants to go out on his own terms and I'm sure it'll be the same with Rafa."

The American then expressed his belief that the Spaniard possesses the potential to triumph at Roland Garros next year. He acknowledged the southpaw's remarkable achievements.

McEnroe emphasized that any player with the 22-time Grand Slam champion's track record would have a strong chance of success once they set foot on the court.

"I would never say that he couldn't win at Roland Garros. Anyone that's done what he's done, as long as he stepped foot on a court, would have a great chance," he said.

Drawing a comparison, McEnroe likened Nadal's prowess to that of LeBron James. He noted that despite James' slightly advanced age and involvement in a team sport, he has continually demonstrated his exceptional abilities as a player.

"He reminds me a lot of LeBron James. LeBron James is a little bit older and is part of a team, but I think he proved he was still a fantastic player," he said.

"But you know, maybe, at the end of those [season-end] games, he got a little tired because too much was expected from him. And at some point, that's what's gonna happen to Rafa. It happens to everybody, you're going to be asking too much," he added.

"It definitely adds an element of uncertainty now" - John McEnroe on Rafael Nadal's absence from French Open

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open.

John McEnroe then commented on Rafael Nadal's absence from the 2023 French Open, stating that it introduces an element of uncertainty. The American tennis legend also feels that it adds a level of difficulty to the tournament.

He noted that the absence of Nadal, a dominant force at Roland Garros, means that there will probably be a new champion this year. Of course, Novak Djokovic, who has previously won the tournament twice, is also there and is regarded by many as the favorite.

"It definitely adds an element of uncertainty now and makes it a little more difficult ... and in certain ways more exciting, because you're going to have someone presumably that hasn't won it before except Novak," McEnroe said.

