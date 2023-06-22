"We have a very solid and strong connection, so he shares with me his good and bad times" - Paula Badosa gushes over boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa recently praised Stefanos Tsitsipas as she shed some light on her relationship with the Greek.

Badosa, 25, and Tsitsipas, 24, have been the talk of the town for some time now, courtesy of their romance. Over the last few weeks, the duo has posted numerous videos and photos of them together. From clicking selfies to dancing to Badosa tying Tsitsipas' hair and planting a kiss on his cheek, the internet has seen it all.

Earlier this month, Tsitsipas finally confessed to being in a relationship with Badosa and even called themselves 'soulmates.'

"Yes, we are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing," Tsitsipas said.

Recently, Paula Badosa appeared in an interview for El Larguero and commented on her blooming relationship with the two-time Grand Slam finalist. The Spaniard said they share their personal lives with each other and have a "solid and strong connection."

"It is being something very beautiful because we empathise with each other a lot, we have things very clear, we are both very ambitious, but at the same time we share our personal lives and we share many things," Paula Badosa said.

"Like he said, we have a very solid and strong connection, so he shares with me his good and bad times, his experiences, just like I do with him, so we support each other and give each other a lot of strength," the Spaniard added.

The 2021 French Open quarterfinalist added that they motivate each other to be better. She also said that Tsitsipas came to her during her recovery to help her.

"Apart from that, we kind of pushed each other to be better, I was recovering from the injury and he has come here to help me every day in my worse and better moments. Now he is competing and I am also keeping an eye on him, I think we contribute a lot to each other," Badosa added.

Paula Badosa resumes training in Dubai

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day 10

Paula Badosa recently provided an update on her injury recovery as she resumed her on-court training in Dubai.

The Spaniard was last seen in action at the Italian Open, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal in Rome. Soon after that, Badosa withdrew from the French Open, citing an injury, and has been sidelined since then.

On Thursday, June 22, the Spaniard posted Instagram stories of her light training in Dubai.

