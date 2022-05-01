"We spoke a lot about the mental aspect of the game, he has his feelings, just like any other person" - Holger Rune on Novak Djokovic 

Novak Djokovic has been known throughout his career for his mental fortitude. The World No. 1 often draws on his mental reserves to prevail in difficult situations.

In an interview with Tennis Majors, rising star Holger Rune reminisced about the time he and Djokovic talked about the "mental aspect" of tennis. He revealed that the Serb told him to "be patient" and that everything would be alright.

"We spoke a lot about the mental aspect of the game," Rune said. "He is also a human being, although he does not seem like a human when he plays sometimes. He has his feelings, just like any other person, but chooses to go the right way. Those are details, he told me to be patient and to take the long way, and that it is going to be all right."

The Danish teenager also spoke proudly of the time he earned the respect of Novak Djokovic after battling through cramps at the 2021 US Open.

"After we played at the US Open, he was very surprised that I did not retire due to cramps. I definitely think that I earned his respect that night and I am very happy for that because it is not easy to get it – Novak is the best in the world, which goes hand in hand with certain standards," Rune continued.

Novak Djokovic achieves unique milestone at Serbia Open

Despite losing the final of the Serbia Open to Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic achieved a unique milestone. The Serb finds himself third on the list of players whose maiden and most recent claycourt finals span the highest number of years.

The World No. 1 reached his first final on clay back in 2006 at the Dutch Open in Amersfoot, making it 16 years between his first and most recent claycourt final.

Ferrer | 15 (2002-2017) Tenistas con presencias en finales sobre arcilla con más temporadas de diferencia (Open Era/Men’s Singles):Nadal | 17 (2004-2021)Gasquet | 16 (2005-2021)Djokovic | 16 (2006-2022)Fillol | 15 (1968-1983)Agassi | 15 (1988-2003)Ferrer | 15 (2002-2017) 📊 Tenistas con presencias en finales sobre arcilla con más temporadas de diferencia (Open Era/Men’s Singles):🇪🇸 Nadal | 17 (2004-2021)🇫🇷 Gasquet | 16 (2005-2021)🇷🇸 Djokovic | 16 (2006-2022)🇨🇱 Fillol | 15 (1968-1983)🇺🇸 Agassi | 15 (1988-2003)🇪🇸 Ferrer | 15 (2002-2017) https://t.co/8byPbaJNvx

Unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal tops the list. The Spaniard made his first claycourt final in 2004 at the Sopot Open and most recently in 2021 at the Rome Masters, making it 17 years between his first and most recent claycourt final.

Richard Gasquet is second on the list (16). The Frenchman made his first claycourt final in 2005 and most recently in 2021 at the Croatia Open. Jaime Fillol (15) comes in fourth on the list, followed by Andre Agassi (15) and David Ferrer(15).

Novak Djokovic will kick off his campaign at the Madrid Open on Tuesday. The World No. 1 has won the Masters 1000 event three times (2011, 2016 and 2019).

