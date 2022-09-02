"We all thought they were going to stop, and they kept pushing the boundaries of what retirement should be or what age should be" - Jessica Pegula on Federer, Nadal & Serena Williams after reaching US Open 3R

Jessica Pegula hailed Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams for redefining 'retirement' after reaching the US Open third round on Thursday.

Pegula, 28, saw off Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows for the third straight year. The top-ranked American converted five of her 12 break points, winning 12 of the last 13 points to book her place in the round of 32.

US Open Tennis @usopen Jessica Pegula takes care of business in Armstrong Jessica Pegula takes care of business in Armstrong 💪 https://t.co/QIhZ4BiIum

At her press conference, Pegula hailed the trio of Federer, Nadal and Williams for pushing the conventional limits of retirement and proving their naysayers wrong.

Federer, 41, is not in New York this year due to injury - he hasn't played since Wimbledon last year. Nadal, 36, is the second seed, while the retiring Williams, 40, who received a wildcard to compete, has reached the third round in what is presumably the last tournament of her career.

"I remember thinking Federer, everyone thought he was going to retire, Nadal was going to retire, Serena," said Pegula. "We all thought they were going to stop, and they kept pushing the boundaries of what retirement should be or what the age should be, and they've proved that it can keep going."

Nadal will play Fabio Fognini for a place in the third round later tonight (Thursday), while Williams will take on Ajla Tomjlanovic on Friday as she seeks to extend her farewell party in New York. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula will take on qualifier Yuan Yue for a place in the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

"I'm trying to play everything I can now because I love being out on court, and I love playing" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Jessica Pegula has done well at the Majors this year - reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Pegula has entered all three competitions in New York this fortnight. She has a doubles match later in the day and will also be in action in mixed doubles. Asked if rest could be a factor if she goes deep in more than one tournament, Jessica Pegula said that she's thankful to play again after a long injury layoff.

"When I get to that point, I will, maybe think about it. I actually said in my on-court interview today, everybody is like, Oh, my God, you're playing all three. I'm like, Listen, guys, I was hurt for like three or four years. I'm trying to play everything I can now just because I love being out on court and I love playing," Pegula said.

She added that she's not looking to pull out of any event unless she plays too many long matches towards the business end of the tournament.

"We will see if it (rest) becomes a factor. I think it depends on my matches and how each match goes. If I'm playing multiple, three-hour-long matches, and I'm in the semis, Okay. Well, maybe something's got to give. I have always been adamant that if I'm committing to an event, I'm going to commit to the event. I'm not going to try to pull out," she added.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula



Leylah Fernandez & Daria Saville One of the best R1 doubles matches you will ever see.Coco Gauff &Jessica PegulaLeylah Fernandez &Daria Saville One of the best R1 doubles matches you will ever see.🇺🇸 Coco Gauff & 🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula 🆚 🇨🇦 Leylah Fernandez & 🇦🇺 Daria Saville https://t.co/rWIhBTi8zw

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will take on Leylah Fernandez and Daria Saville in their women's doubles opener. Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, Pegula and Austin Krajicek are into the second round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan