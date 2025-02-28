"We thought the terrorism was over"; "I can't take it anymore" - Fans frustrated by Carlos Alcaraz's 'hideous' haircut ahead of Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz’s latest haircut ahead of Indian Wells has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions from fans. His hairstyles have often been a hot topic of discussion, and this time is no different, with many poking fun at his new look. As usual, most of the criticism seems to be aimed at his longtime barber.

Ad

Alcaraz arrived in Puerto Rico on Friday, February 28, before making his way to the Indian Wells Masters, where he is set to play an exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe on March 2.

The Spaniard arrived joyfully, greeting the fans and even dancing along. Excited to try the local dish, mofongo, he looked forward to the upcoming Battle of Legends event this Sunday, where he will face the American at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Ad

Trending

Puerto Rican fans gave Alcaraz a warm welcome, but the rest of the world seemed more focused on his haircut. After his widely criticized trim before the 2025 Australian Open, Alcaraz has once again opted for a fresh look—but it hasn’t won over tennis fans. Many are expressing their frustration, not just with the haircut, but with his longtime barber, Victor, for yet another styling misstep.

One fan joked about Victor's styling, comparing it to "terrorism," saying:

Ad

"We thought victor barber terrorism was over. Joke is on us🤡🤡🤡"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another supported the claim by saying:

"so we were fooled into thinking that victorbarber was closing his shop??"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another one called it, "hideous":

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another asked:

"so we're never getting good hair Carlos Alcaraz at Indian wells again?

Expand Tweet

Ad

One even took it to another level by pointing out Alcaraz's record of defeats every time he got a haircut before competing in past events. He joked:

"carlos got a haircut… Jack Draper, indian wells is yours"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans kept lamenting about the Spaniard's haircut:

"I swear I can’t take it anymore😭," one commented.

"CARLITOS WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR HAIR, AGAIN😭😭😭😭," another wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 campaign so far

Carlos Alcaraz at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Day 9 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his 2025 season at the Australian Open in January, where he put up an impressive run to reach the quarterfinals. On his way, he secured victories over Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and Jack Draper. In the quarterfinals, the Spanish star faced Novak Djokovic in a hard-fought battle but ultimately fell in four sets.

Ad

In February, Alcaraz competed in the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and put on an impressive performance. He cruised past Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, and Pedro Martinez to reach the semifinals, where he faced Hubert Hurkacz. After overcoming Hurkacz, he battled Aussie Alex de Minaur in a thrilling three-set final, ultimately claiming the prestigious trophy of the Rotterdam Open.

At the end of February, he competed in the Qatar Open but was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Jiri Lehecka.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is gearing up to compete in the 2025 Indian Wells, starting on March 3. Alcaraz is aiming for his third consecutive ATP 1000 Masters title, having won the tournament in both 2023 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis