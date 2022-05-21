"We have two players in our draw that have won it, so of course the stakes are higher on their side" - Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that the spectre of the two former winners looms large ahead of his 2022 Roland Garros campaign. Record 13-time winner Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic (two-time winner) are two of three former winners in this year's men's singles draw, with the other being Stan Wawrinka.

Tsitsipas has been one of the in-form players this year, winning a tour-leading 31 matches, including a successful title defense in Monte-Carlo in April. The Greek arrives in Paris off a semifinal showing in Madrid (lost to Alexander Zverev) and a first Rome final (lost to Novak Djokovic) in May.

Ahead of his sixth Roland Garros campaign, Tsitsipas sized up the competition, saying humorously that Nadal has won the event 28 times, before adding that Djokovic has won "probably three or four" titles.

"We have two players in our draw that have won it. I'm not sure one of them how many, but the other at least 28 times, but another one probably three or four, I'm not sure. So of course the stakes are higher on their side. They have had higher success here," Tsitsipas said.

"I have shown good tennis here" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas 2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

Stefanos Tsitsipas has made steady progress in his five previous Roland Garros campaigns. After a first-round exit to Ivo Karlovic on his tournament debut in 2017, the 23-year-old lost to Dominic Thiem in the second round in 2018 before he was beaten by Stan Wawrinka in a five-set fourth-round thriller in 2019.

In 2020, the World No. 5 fought back from a two-set deficit against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals but ran out of steam in the fifth. Last year, it was Tsitsipas' turn to squander a two-set lead in the final as Djokovic created history.

With his second Roland Garros triumph, Djokovic became the first player in the Open Era to complete a double career Grand Slam - winning every Major at least twice.

Nevertheless, Tsitispas thinks he has made 'good progress' at Roland Garros as he talked up his title chances. He opined that 'one match at a time' is the best way to go about things, considering variables like conditions, weather and opponents at play.

"I have shown good tennis here. Every year has something different to offer. Depends on a lot of things. Depends on the weather. Depends on who I'm faced with and what my condition is, as well. I don't look far into the tournament, because I like to stay present and take every single match at a time. That's the best way to do it, in my opinion," the Greek added.

He added that his current form is 'good' but he needs to get matches under his belt to assess his chances.

"Looking for that sweet balance is the key for me. It comes with my daily routines. I know my current state, which right now is at a good level. I need to start playing matches in order to evaluate that in the best possible way," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is arguably the favorite to reach consecutive Roland Garros finals with Nadal and Djokovic placed in the other half of the draw.

