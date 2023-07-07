"We've caused a lot of grief for the other one's career" - When Andre Agassi commented on facing Pete Sampras in Wimbledon final

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras have locked horns on 34 occasions, but they locked horns once in a Wimbledon final.

The year was 1999, and Agassi was seeded fourth. He booked his place in the final after wins over Andrei Pavel, Guillermo Canas, Alberto Martin, Wayne Arthurs, Gustavo Kuerten, and Pat Rafter. Here, the American was up against top seed Pete Sampras, who dropped only one set en route to the title clash.

Speaking about the match, Agassi said that fans got a good sense that he and Sampras hated one another. He also stated that the two caused a lot of grief for each other's careers.

"I think (fans) really get a good sense that we hate each other. We've caused a lot of grief for the other one's career. You get the luxury of seeing a number of things. You get to see contrasts in play, contrasts in personality," Agassi said.

"You get to see two guys who have basically grown up together, and who so/mehow have managed to bring out the best in each other's game. The stage is set. It's time to go out there and not miss our cue," he added.

Pete Sampras eventually beat Andre Agassi 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

The American broke Bjorn Borg's Open Era record of five titles at the grasscourt Major. This was also Sampras' 12th Grand Slam title, tying him with Roy Emerson's then-record tally.

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi locked horns in five Grand Slam finals

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras faced each other in five Grand Slam finals, the first of which came at the 1990 US Open. Sampras won that match 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to win his maiden Major title.

The second Grand Slam final between the two came at the 1995 Australian Open, and this time Agassi was the winner, triumphing 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(6), 6-4. That year, they also met in the title clash of the US Open, and Sampras won 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The 1999 Wimbledon was the duo's fourth meeting in a Grand Slam final before the 2002 US Open final.

Sampras registered a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win to secure his fourth win over Agassi in a Major title clash. This was also the last meeting between the two.

Sampras did not play another match after his 2002 US Open win, while Agassi went on to play until the 2006 edition of the New York Major.

