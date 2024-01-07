"We are waiting for you" - Carlos Alcaraz, Sabine Lisicki, & tennis world react to Rafael Nadal's Australian Open 2024 withdrawal

Rafael Nadal sent shockwaves through the tennis fraternity earlier today when he announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open citing a hip flexor injury.

The Spaniard returned to the tour in Brisbane last week after being out of action for 12 months. He enjoyed comprehensive wins over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the opening two rounds before going down to Jordan Thompson in a grueling three-setter in the quarterfinal where he failed to convert three match points.

Nadal looked visibly in pain towards the end of his match with Thompson and even took a medical timeout in the third set.

Announcing the news on social media earlier today, Nadal conceded that his body was "not ready to compete at the maximum level in five-set matches" and that he'd be heading back home to see his doctor.

Expressing his disappointment at not being able to play in Melbourne, he remained positive in what lies ahead.

Compatriot Carlos Alcaraz commented on the 22-time Grand Slam winner's post eagerly anticipating his return. The world No. 2 and current Wimbledon champion then proceeded to wish him a speedy recovery, coupled with a couple of emojis.

"We are waiting for you in the next Rafa tournament! Get well soon!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Rafael Nadal's' Instagram post

2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki also chimed in with a positive message for Rafael Nadal and conceded that it was great to see him back on court last week..

"Get well soon Rafa! It was great to see you back in the court!" Lisicki wrote.

Sabine Lisicki reacts to Rafael Nadal's' Instagram post

Aussie Mathew Ebden echoed multiple sentiments by reacting disappointedly to the news.

"Tough, sorry mate, heal well," Ebden commented.

Mathew Ebden reacts to Rafael Nadal's' Instagram post

Fellow Spaniard Alex Corretja also expressed his disappointment at the news with a flurry of emojis and comments in their native Spanish.

"Many moods Corretja wrote.

Alex Corretja reacts to Nadal's' Instagram post

Rafael Nadal reiterates desire to play clay court swing

Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International in Brisbane, Australia - Getty Images

Shrugging off the disappointment of not being able to compete in Melbourne this year, Rafael Nadal once again reiterated his desire to remain healthy in time for the clay court swing.

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months."

He remained positive about being able to compete in whatever few matches he go the chance to do it in, and thanked everyone once again for their support.

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive." Thanks all for the support and see you soon! Rafa," he said on Instagram.

Fans will be itching to see the King of Clay back in action as soon as possible. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old will be able to recover in time.

