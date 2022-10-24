"We watched McEnroe and Borg, Sampras and Agassi and how great that level was; This was at a whole new level" - US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster on the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner epic QF

The 2022 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has gone down in history as an all-time classic. US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster was among those who watched the epic five-set clash from very close quarters and believes Alcaraz and Sinner took tennis to a "whole new level."

Allaster stated that the two leading stars of tennis' 'next-gen' took tennis to a level higher than even the rivalries between John McEnroe-Bjorn Borg and Andre Agassi-Pete Sampras.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in a match that lasted for five hours and 15 minutes. Many believe the match produced a quality of tennis better than any other and Allaster agreed with that sentiment.

"We watched McEnroe and Borg and how great they were. Sampras and Agassi and how great that level of tennis is. This was at a whole new level," Stacey Allaster said during an episode of 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast.'

Allaster believes the US Open match was just one of the first in what will end up being a great rivalry. The former WTA CEO further opined that Alcaraz and Sinner proved to the tennis world that they are ready to take over the mantle from the current generation of men's tennis, headlined by the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

"I really think that match is the beginning of a new rivalry...The next generation stands on the shoulders of the previous generation and they take the sport to the next level. Sometimes, it takes a while for that to kick in. These guys proved to the world that they're not just ready, they took it to the next level. That's really always amazing, right?" Allaster continued.

Allaster was at the center of it all at the US Open as the tournament director and believes the Alcaraz-Sinner match captured the attention of fans and spectators like none other. She called it the "best match I've ever seen."

"Carlos Alcaraz plays hardcourt tennis like he plays on the red clay" - Stacey Allaster

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open - Day 14

Stacey Allaster lavished more praise on Carlos Alcaraz and expressed her hope to see him stay healthy and fit over the years, particularly because of the physical intensity with which he plays on hardcourts.

"Alcaraz, I hope he stays healthy because he plays hardcourt tennis like he plays on the red clay," Allaster said.

She also opened up on Sinner's game, and went on to say that she was in awe after watching the Italian youngster during a practice session at the start of the tournament.

"Sinner, I remember watching him practice earlier in the tournament, and I just thought, 'That young man hits the forehand so hard.' It's crazy," she stated.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are both competing on tour this week. While World No. 1 Alcaraz will open his Swiss Indoors Basel campaign with a match against Jack Draper on Monday, Sinner is playing at the Vienna Open and will take on Cristian Garin in his first match. Alcaraz has already qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals, while Sinner is currently 15th in the standings.

