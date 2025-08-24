  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "We will go for our honeymoon" - Surprise Winston-Salem champ Marton Fucsovics gets emotional with sweet promise to wife Nini

"We will go for our honeymoon" - Surprise Winston-Salem champ Marton Fucsovics gets emotional with sweet promise to wife Nini

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 24, 2025 19:45 GMT
Marton Fucsovics and his wife, Nini Molnar - Source:Instagram
Marton Fucsovics and his wife, Nini Molnar - Source: Instagram/@winstonsalemopen

Marton Fucsovics recently shared a heartwarming message for his wife, Nini Molnar, after winning the Winston-Salem Open championship. The Hungarian player is currently engaged in the hard-court swing.

Ad

Fucsovics delivered a prominent performance at the WS Open, as he reached the finals after besting several top-notch players. He locked horns with Botic van de Zandschulp in the final round and dashed the hopes of the Dutch athlete, claiming a 6-3, 7-6(3) win. He is slated to present his challenge next at the US Open.

Following this win, he delivered a speech and shared an emotional message for his wife, whom he married two weeks ago. Making a sweet promise to her and expressing his love for his wife, Fucsovics said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My wife, we got married two weeks ago. So, thank you for supporting me. I’ll always love you. I hope you enjoy this week. We will go for our honeymoon at the end of the year, don’t worry."
Ad

The WS Open came as a surprise win for Fucsovics, as this was the Hungarian's third title since 2018 and the first one of this season. Along with this, it also marked his first victory on the hard court. Fucsovics hogged the spotlight in this tournament as he defeated seeded stars, such as Sebastian Korda, Jaume Munar, Tallon Griekspoor, and more, despite being an unseeded player.

He will next be seen competing in the first round of the US Open. He will be squaring off against Denis Shapovalov on August 25.

Ad

Marton Fucsovics reflected on his love life with his wife, Nini Molnar

Marton Fucsovics recently got engaged to the Hungarian model, Nini Molnar, in December last year. The latter announced this good news on her Instagram handle by posting a series of pictures and posed adorably with the player.

Shortly after this announcement, Fucsovics sat for a conversation with the ATP Tour, where he made his feelings known about his relationship with Molnar. He revealed that they met a year before the engagement and opened up about how she impacted his personal and professional life.

Ad
"We met more than a year ago and it was love at first sight. It was a difficult year for me professionally, but my personal life helped me through it. I knew that she is the best for me, so I didn't want to wait another year with the engagement. Like this I'm stepping into 2025 with relief and even more motivated," said Marton Fucsovics.

Marton Fucsovics opened his 2025 season by competing at the Challenger Noumea, NC. There, he advanced to the quarterfinal round, where he was bested by his opponent, Moerani Bouzige, who claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications