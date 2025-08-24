"We will go for our honeymoon" - Surprise Winston-Salem champ Marton Fucsovics gets emotional with sweet promise to wife Nini

Marton Fucsovics recently shared a heartwarming message for his wife, Nini Molnar, after winning the Winston-Salem Open championship. The Hungarian player is currently engaged in the hard-court swing.Fucsovics delivered a prominent performance at the WS Open, as he reached the finals after besting several top-notch players. He locked horns with Botic van de Zandschulp in the final round and dashed the hopes of the Dutch athlete, claiming a 6-3, 7-6(3) win. He is slated to present his challenge next at the US Open.Following this win, he delivered a speech and shared an emotional message for his wife, whom he married two weeks ago. Making a sweet promise to her and expressing his love for his wife, Fucsovics said:&quot;My wife, we got married two weeks ago. So, thank you for supporting me. I’ll always love you. I hope you enjoy this week. We will go for our honeymoon at the end of the year, don’t worry.&quot; The WS Open came as a surprise win for Fucsovics, as this was the Hungarian's third title since 2018 and the first one of this season. Along with this, it also marked his first victory on the hard court. Fucsovics hogged the spotlight in this tournament as he defeated seeded stars, such as Sebastian Korda, Jaume Munar, Tallon Griekspoor, and more, despite being an unseeded player.He will next be seen competing in the first round of the US Open. He will be squaring off against Denis Shapovalov on August 25.Marton Fucsovics reflected on his love life with his wife, Nini MolnarMarton Fucsovics recently got engaged to the Hungarian model, Nini Molnar, in December last year. The latter announced this good news on her Instagram handle by posting a series of pictures and posed adorably with the player.Shortly after this announcement, Fucsovics sat for a conversation with the ATP Tour, where he made his feelings known about his relationship with Molnar. He revealed that they met a year before the engagement and opened up about how she impacted his personal and professional life.&quot;We met more than a year ago and it was love at first sight. It was a difficult year for me professionally, but my personal life helped me through it. I knew that she is the best for me, so I didn't want to wait another year with the engagement. Like this I'm stepping into 2025 with relief and even more motivated,&quot; said Marton Fucsovics.Marton Fucsovics opened his 2025 season by competing at the Challenger Noumea, NC. There, he advanced to the quarterfinal round, where he was bested by his opponent, Moerani Bouzige, who claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win.