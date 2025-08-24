US Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics
Date: August 26, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $31,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics preview
27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov will begin his 2025 US Open campaign against Marton Fucsovics in the first round.
Shapovalov has won 19 of his 35 matches in 2025, winning two titles at the Dallas Open and at the Los Cabos Open. He defeated Casper Ruud in the Dallas final and won against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Los Cabos final.
Aside from those two titles, Shapovalov also reached another hard-court semifinal in Acapulco, losing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, with the Canadian player having an overall 16-8 win-loss record on hard courts this year. However, he is entering the US Open on the back of successive opening round losses at the Canadian Open and at the Cincinnati Open. He lost 6-7 (4), 5-7 against Learner Tien in Toronto, and lost 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6 against Luca Nardi in Cincinnati.
Including Challenger tennis, Marton Fucsovics has a 37-16 win-loss record in 2025, with his earlier results including a victory over Andrea Vavassori in the Manama Challenger final. On the main Tour, he also reached the clay-court semifinal in Bucharest, losing to Sebastian Baez.
However, Fucsovics is entering the New York Major with some serious form, having had his best result of the year at the Winston-Salem Open, where he won the title. He won against the likes of Hugo Gaston, Tallon Griekspoor, and Roberto Bautista Agut in the earlier rounds to reach the quarterfinals, where he won 7-5, 6-3 against Jaume Munar. He got a walkover from Sebastian Korda in the semifinals, before winning 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Botic Van de Zandschulp in the final.
Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 2-2, with Shapovalov winning the last match 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-1 in Belgrade last year.
Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics prediction
Shapovalov has reached eight hard-court finals in his career, winning four titles on the surface, and has a 57 percent win rate on hard courts. He has a 15-7 win-loss record at the US Open, with his best result being a quarterfinal finish in 2020.
Aside from the Winston-Salem Open, Fucsovics also reached two other hard-court finals in his career, losing against Daniil Medvedev at the 2019 Sofia Open and then losing against Andrey Rublev at the 2021 Rotterdam Open. He has a 4-9 win/loss record at the US Open, with his best result being reaching the third round in 2020.
Owing to his superior record in New York and being the seeded player, Shapovalov is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Shapovalov to win in four sets.