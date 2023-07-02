Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently commented on whether she could have propelled the American to more Grand Slam titles had the pair joined forces earlier.

Stubbs joined Williams' team in August 2022, ahead of the US Open. The American Major marked the final tournament of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's illustrious career, making it her last attempt at equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

Serena Williams started her campaign off with a dominant straight-sets win over Danka Kovinic. Subsequently, she upset then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to become the oldest woman to defeat a top-three player. However, Williams fell short of furthering her Grand Slam record as she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

On June 30, during a Q&A session with fans on social media, Rennae Stubbs was asked whether she could have potentially coached Serena Williams to 24-25 Grand Slam titles had she joined the American's team earlier.

"If you'd joined Serena's team earlier, do you think you could have helped her to 24/25?" the fan asked.

"We will never know," Stubbs responded with a winking emoji.

Upon being asked whether she anticipated any upsets in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Stubbs asserted that Sofia Kenin could potentially upset seventh seed Coco Gauff. The former doubles World No. 1 also claimed that Nick Kyrgios would face a tough challenge from David Goffin.

"Kenin has a chance. Nick K has a tough 1st round," she responded.

When asked how the practice partners for the players are determined at tournaments, the Australian revealed that players and coaches themselves set up practice sessions with other players.

"The players or coaches most of the time set up practice amongst each other. Sometimes the tournaments has hitting partners as well," Stubbs tweeted.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs @22ndtimeout The players or coaches most of the time set up practice amongst each other. Sometimes the tournaments has hitting partners to use as well. @22ndtimeout The players or coaches most of the time set up practice amongst each other. Sometimes the tournaments has hitting partners to use as well.

"Be careful, because I'm going to take you up on that" - Serena Williams enthusiastically accepts Ons Jabeur's invitation to visit Tunisia

Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams at the Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

In the lead-up to the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams invited Ons Jabeur to team up for doubles at the Eastbourne International as the American made her return to the tour after nearly a year-long injury layoff.

While the pair geared up for their doubles match, the World No. 6 extended an invitation to the former World No. 1 to visit Tunisia, mentioning that she had already made a similar offer to Venus Williams.

"Serena, you have to come to Tunisia. I already invited Venus. She told me she loves traveling," Jabeur said in the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point.'

Serena Williams jokingly warned Jabeur to be careful since she intended to take her up on the offer.

"Be careful, because I'm going to take you up on that. You gonna show me a good time? We're going to come. We're going to live our lives," Williams responded.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes