"We will have new winners of Grand Slams, new players will be at the top once Rafa and Djoko will be gone" - David Goffin 

David Goffin, who won the Grand Prix Hassan II tournament in Marrakech last week, was asked how he foresaw the future of world tennis without the Big-3.

Goffin triumphed over Dan Evans to reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He set up a clash with Davidovich Fokina, who beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets to reach the third round.

With the Big-3 getting older and increasingly injured along with shorter schedules, it's only a matter of time before they hang up their boots. The Belgian said it would hurt if and when they decided to call it a day and that it was incredible that he could beat all three of them.

He added that the departure of the Big-3 didn't worry him as he expected new players to step up and rise to the top.

"Well, of course when Federer, Nadal will stop, it's going to hurt. We are lucky to have known that generation. I was able to play against them, and I can even say I beat them at least once, all of them. It was incredible," Goffin said. "But I'm not worried, because it's going to be very exciting. We will have new winners of Grand Slams, new players will be at the top once Rafa and Djoko will be gone, and younger players will rise very quickly, like Alcaraz. Maybe Sinner will also do well."

The 31-year-old, who has captured 6 ATP titles thus far, was of the opinion that younger players would eventually take the place of the current legends, much like what had transpired post the departure of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in the early 2000s.

"There will be plenty of new things happening. When Sampras and Agassi stopped, everybody was saying it's going to be a catastrophe, and you saw what happened. We had the best generation of all time with Federer and Nadal. So I think it's very exciting," David Goffin said.

David Goffin's record against the Big-3

David Goffin in action against Nadal at the 2019 French Open

Monte-Carlo has always been a lucky hunting ground for the Belgian. It was here that Goffin recorded a memorable victory against Novak Djokovic back in 2017.

The win in the quarterfinals was also the only time Goffin managed to beat the Serb, with their head-to-head being 8-1.

The World No. 47 has a slightly better record against Rafael Nadal, having won two of six games with victories in the 2020 ATP Cup in Australia and in the 2017 ATP finals in Great Britain - both of which were on hardcourts.

Against Roger Federer, however, Goffin has thus far managed just the sole win which came in the semifinals of the 2017 ATP Finals in London. However, Federer has won the other 10 matches that the pair have contested.

