"Weeerrrkkkkkk" - Sebastian Korda receives support from sisters Nelly and Jessica ahead of Dubai Tennis Championships QF against Andrey Rublev

Sebastian Korda's sisters Nelly and Jessica extended their support to their little brother ahead of his quarterfinal encounter against World No. 5 Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Korda has had a blistering start to his campaign in the desert, in what is his first-ever trip to Dubai. He's dropped a paltry three games in total across the two matches he has played so far.

The American dismissed Russia's Pavel Kotov 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 32. He produced another clinical display in the Round of 16, ousting Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-0. He has served lights out in both matches, averaging an impressive 83.5% points won on his first serve.

Ahead of his much-awaited quarterfinals encounter, Korda posted a short clip via his Instagram handle, with the caption:

"First time in Dubai 🙏 grateful to be here☀️ Quarters tomorrow 💪"

The clip gave fans a sneak peek into his training routine and behind-the-scenes access as he prepares for match day. His sisters Nelly and Jessica chimed into the comment section with words of encouragement for their younger sibling.

"YEEE YEEE YEEEEE", Nelly wrote.

"Weeerrrkkkkkk," exclaimed Jessica.

Sebastian Korda's sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda's comments on his Instagram post

Sports runs in their entire family, as both Nelly and Jessica are professional golfers who play on the LPGA Tour. Nelly, the younger of the two, has nine wins on the tour and has even reached the top spot in the Women's World Golf Rankings in the past.

Nelly also had an Olympic gold medal to her name in the women's individual golf event which she won at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

History-making Sebastian Korda enjoys hot air balloon ride in Dubai

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Getty Images

Sebastian Korda scripted history earlier this week while making his debut at the Dubai Open. It marked the first time a father and son duo competed at the Middle East’s premier ATP event.

Petr Korda, the 1998 Australian Open winner, played in Dubai thrice during his career, with his last appearance coming in 1999.

Ahead of his debut, Sebastian Korda enjoyed a helium balloon ride around the city of Dubai, taking in the amazing views of the city's most iconic landmarks.

“Having the opportunity to see Dubai from up high was a remarkable experience. The Palm itself stood out the most. It’s one of the coolest pieces of land and architecture I have ever seen. It’s my first time in the city, and the view from Dubai Balloon was breathtaking. The city is unbelievably beautiful, and this adventure has been amazing on my first visit,” Korda was quoted as saying.

Korda was accompanied by his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved—the daughter of Czech and Juventus football legend Pavel Nedved.