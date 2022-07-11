Week in preview: Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime back in action at Hall of Fame Open, Belinda Bencic and Danielle Collins headline WTA 250 Ladies Open Lausanne, and more 

After captivating action at Wimbledon, filled with historic moments and high-octane battles, the tennis extravaganza continues on the other side with Andy Murray, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Belinda Bencic, Barbora Krejcikova and a host of other top names all set to feature in the final phase of the grasscourt and clay seasons.

All eyes will be on the top seed at the Hall of Fame Open, Auger-Aliassime, who entered the All England Club as one of the tournament favorites but was ousted by Maxime Cressy in the first round.

The tournament will also feature three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who looks determined to revive his best form. Murray has emphasized the importance of gaining points in these tournaments, which would help increase his ranking and allow him to enter future Grand Slam events as a seeded player.

Russia's Andrey Rublev will return to action at the Nordea Open in Bastad along with French Open finalist Casper Ruud. They will be the top two seeds on the claycourts in Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Ladies Open Lausanne and the Hungarian Open will take center stage on the WTA tour. Bencic and Danielle Collins will headline the tournament in Switzerland, while Wimbledon women's doubles winner Krejcikova will be the top seed in Budapest.

Hall of Fame Open - ATP 250

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will be looking to put the shock result at the Wimbledon Championships behind him and have a successful run at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island. The tournament also features big servers John Isner, Alexander Bublik and Maxime Cressy, as well as Andy Murray in the singles draw.

Former World No. 1 Murray is unseeded and has been granted a wildcard into the star-studded tournament.

Andy Murray (R) and John Isner (L) at Wimbledon 2022

Murray will have a chance to avenge his second-round defeat to Isner at Wimbledon. The American struck 36 aces and broke the 35-year-old twice to cut short his run at SW19. Murray did manage to take a set off Isner but eventually bowed out in four.

Auger-Aliassime will also take part in the doubles draw with Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi. Meanwhile, Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven will join the doubles action with 2022 Wimbledon men's doubles winner Max Purcell as his partner.

Nordea Open - ATP 250

World No. 5 Casper Ruud leads the pack at the Nordea Open in Sweden, where he's also the defending champion. The Norwegian couldn't emulate his French Open form at Wimbledon. He bowed out to Ugo Humbert in the second round of the grasscourt Major, but will be looking to build some momentum again on his favorite surface.

Diego Schwartzman, Andrey Rublev, Stan Wawrinka and 2020 US Open Champion Dominic Thiem are all set to take part in the ATP 250 event in Sweden. The tournament has been held every summer since 1948, with 2020 being an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ladies Open Lausanne - WTA 250

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 8 Danielle Collins and World No. 16 Belinda Bencic will be the top two seeds at the Ladies Open Lausanne. Both players will enter the tournament on the back of first-round exits at the Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 49 Irina-Camelia Begu and World No. 48 Caroline Garcia will also take part in the WTA 250 event in Switzerland, while defending champion Tamara Zidansek will begin her campaign against World No. 73 Anna Kalinskaya.

Hungarian Ladies Open - WTA 250

Barbora Krejcikova and Martina Trevisan will headline the Hungarian Ladies Open. Krejcikova was outwitted by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at Wimbledon, but continued her fine form in the doubles at SW19. Along with her partner Katerina Siniakova, the pair dropped only one set en route to their second title at the All England Club and their second of the year after winning the Australian Open.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have won all the sport's big titles except one.



2022 Australian Open

2018 & 2021 Roland Garros

2018 & 2022 Wimbledon

2020 Olympic Gold

2021 WTA Finals

Billie Jean King Cup Champions



Could complete the set at the US Open. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have won all the sport's big titles except one. 2022 Australian Open2018 & 2021 Roland Garros2018 & 2022 Wimbledon2020 Olympic Gold2021 WTA FinalsBillie Jean King Cup ChampionsCould complete the set at the US Open.

Defending Champion Yulia Putintseva and World No. 36 Aliaksandra Sasnovich will also be a part of the WTA 250 event, with the winner set to claim €26,770 in prize money.

