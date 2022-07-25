Weekly Round-up: Casper Ruud beats Matteo Berrettini to win Swiss Open, Lorenzo Musetti stuns Carlos Alcaraz to win the Hamburg European Open | July 18-25

Another week of action-packed tennis came to an end, with Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Musetti triumphing in Gstaad and Hamburg respectively.

Ruud won his third title of the year by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The Norwegian also put an end to the Italian's 12-match winning streak.

20-year-old Lorenzo Musetti stunned Carlos Alcaraz to win the Hamburg European Open, the first ATP singles title of his career. Bernarda Pera triumphed in the women's singles tournament in Hamburg by beating Anett Kontaveit in the final.

Irina-Camelia Begu won her maiden singles title in five years as she defeated Lucia Bronzetti to win the Palermo International.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week:

Casper Ruud ends Matteo Berrettini's winning run in Gstaad

Casper Ruud won his third title of the season by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The top 2 seeds of the tournament locked horns for the fifth time and it was the latter who took the first set 6-4. However, Casper Ruud bounced back to win the second set 7-6(4) and he gradually took full control of the match.

The 23-year-old won the third set 6-2 to win the match and successfully defend his title. This was his ninth ATP singles title and eighth on clay. He also put an end to Berrettini's 12-match winning streak. The Italian, however, did manage to climb to 14th in the ATP rankings.

Lorenzo Musetti stuns Carlos Alcaraz to win maiden ATP title

Lorenzo Musetti beat Carlos Alcaraz to win his maiden ATP title in Hamburg

Lorenzo Musetti scripted perhaps the biggest upset of the week by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Hamburg European Open. The Italian won the opening set 6-4 and had five match points in the second.

However, Alcaraz saved them all and won the set 7-6(6) to force the match into a decider. Both players held their serves in the third set until Musetti made the decisive break in the final game to win his maiden ATP title.

Musetti became the second Italian to win an ATP 500 title this year, following Matteo Berrettini's triumph at the Queen's Club Championships.

Despite losing the final, Carlos Alcaraz entered the top 5 of the ATP rankings while Musetti jumped 31 spots to 31st.

Bernarda Pera shocks Anett Kontaveit to win second successive title

Bernarda Pera's impressive run of form continued as she won her second consecutive title. After winning the Hungarian Grand Prix, the American reached the final of the Hamburg European Open, where her opponent was World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Pera produced an impressive performance to win the match 6-2, 6-4, and in turn, the tournament. With that, the 27-year-old extended her winning streak to ten matches and reached a career-high ranking of 54.

Irina-Camelia Begu was also in the winners' circle, as she won the Palermo International by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 in the final. This was the Romanian's fifth singles title and her first since 2017.

