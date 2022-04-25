Weekly round-up: Novak Djokovic beaten in Serbia Open final by Andrey Rublev, Iga Swiatek wins 4th successive title, Carlos Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open | 18-24 April

Another eventful week of tennis came to an end with Andrey Rublev beating Novak Djokovic to win the Serbia Open while Iga Swiatek won her fourth successive title in Stuttgart. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, won his third title this season by winning the Barcelona Open.

Anastasia Potapova also tasted success as she won the Istanbul Cup after beating Veronika Kudermetova in the final.

Here is a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week:

Rublev beats Djokovic to win Serbia Open

Rublev won his third title of the year by beating the World No. 1 in three sets

Novak Djokovic's first final of the 2022 season ended in defeat as he was beaten by Andrey Rublev in front of his home crowd in Belgrade. The Russian won the first set 6-2 before the Serb went 2-0 up in the second set. But Rublev broke right back and leveled the set at 2-2. Both players then saved break points before the set went to a tie-break which Djokovic won 7-4.

The final set belonged to Rublev as Djokovic looked to have run out of steam. The Russian bageled the World No. 1 to win his third title of the season and 11th of his career. It was also Rublev's third title on clay.

Swiatek trounces Sabalenka to win in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek continued her dream run this season as she beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 to win the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Pole has now won four titles on the trot, having previously triumphed at the WTA 1000 events in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Swiatek's victory over Sabalenka marks her 23rd consecutive victory, equaling Naomi Osaka. The Japanese star achieved her winning streak between the 2020 Cincinnati Open and the 2021 Miami Open, including two Grand Slam triumphs. The Pole now has 30 wins out of 33 matches this season.

Alcaraz wins 3rd title this season at Barcelona

Carlos Alcaraz won the Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz continued his incredible rise on the ATP tour. The Spaniard triumphed at the Barcelona Open by beating compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Alcaraz's victory marked his fourth ATP title. It also saw him break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time. The Spaniard is currently ranked No. 9 with 3,827 points.

Elsewhere, Anastasia Potapova won her maiden WTA title at the Istanbul Cup. She beat third seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

