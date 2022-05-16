Weekly round-up: Novak Djokovic wins 6th title in Rome, Iga Swiateks triumphs at 5th successive tournament | 9-16 May, 2022

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek triumphed in Rome as another eventful week of tennis came to an end. The Serb defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Italian Open to win the tournament for the sixth time in his career.

Iga Swiatek reigned supreme as she made easy work of Ons Jabeur in the final to defend her title in Rome and win a fifth straight tournament. This was also the Pole's fourth consecutive WTA 1000 title, having previously won in Qatar, Indian Wells and Miami.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week.

Novak Djokovic becomes oldest champion in Rome

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic looks to have rediscovered his form at just the right time as he won his sixth title at the Italian Open on Sunday. The Serb was up against Tsitsipas in the final and started in spectacular fashion, winning the opening set 6-0.

The Greek fought back in the second set to take a 4-1 lead. He served for the set at 5-3 but Djokovic was able to break. The second set eventually went to a tie-break and the Serb raced to a 5-2 lead. Tsitsipas once again showed some resilience to win the next three points. However, there was no denying Djokovic and the Serb won the next two points to lift his first trophy of the season.

This was the World No. 1's 38th Masters 1000 title and sixth in Rome. He also became the oldest man to win the Italian Open at 34 years and 358 days.

Iga Swiatek successfully defends her title in Rome

Iga Swiatek's magnificent run continued as she beat Ons Jabeur in the final to defend her title in Rome. The Pole won 6-2, 6-2 to win her fifth tournament in a row and extend her winning streak to 28 matches. This is the second tournament this season that Swiatek has won without dropping a set.

The Pole will enter the French Open as the overwhelming favorite and at this stage, it is hard to see anyone putting up a strong challenge against her.

