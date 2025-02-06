"Weird way to say Elena Rybakina & Stefano Vukov are couple" - Fans react to Kazakh's new coach sharing details about team dynamic

Elena Rybakina's new coach Davide Sanguinetti discussing the Kazakh's 'close' team dynamic with Stefano Vukov has sparked discussions among tennis fans. Vukov is currently banned from the WTA for a potential breach of the tour's Code of Conduct and cannot coach Rybakina directly.

Tennis fans' excitement knew no bounds when Rybakina joined hands with Goran Ivanisevic ahead of the 2025 season, however, their partnership turned out to be short-lived. Interestingly, at the beginning of the year, the 25-year-old also rehired her ex-coach Stefano Vukov in a controversial move. The two had parted ways ahead of the US Open last year.

Their dynamic has been under immense scrutiny over the past few months with Vukov's alleged harsh treatment towards the Kazakh being cited as the primary reason. However, Elena Rybakina's new coach Davide Sanguinetti said the two are 'close' and the Croat coach will be by Rybakina's side.

"Vukov and Elena are close, he will always be there. Stefano and I talk a lot, we are on the same wavelength: it’s not a problem to have two coaches, it’s almost a trend now," Sanguinetti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed to read Sanguinetti's comments.

"That’s weird way to say they are couple," the fan quipped.

Another fan felt Elena Rybakina couldn't escape from the 'monster.'

"She cannot escape from the monster!" the fan commented.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"they’re so datin- *GUNSHOTS*" a fan joked.

"Every day I feel like the chances of Ryba winning another slam is slipping further away," a fan was concerned.

"Lena i know you're just a silly girlie experiencing having a crush but some people's mental health is based on how good you play you know," a fan quipped.

"He is never going away at this point. Not sure how Elena will take him being banned on a permanent basis. She might be stupid and decide not to play," a fan said.

This is not the first time fans have been concerned about the Kazakh's relationship with her ex-coach, however, Rybakina has felt the WTA hasn't done a good job in handling the case. However, she has continued playing fine tennis at the Abu Dhabi Open.

"Inside is a lot of emotions" - Elena Rybakina opens up about her inner feelings after defeating Ons Jabeur

Top seed at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open, Elena Rybakina has been playing some fine tennis as she looks to successfully defend her title. She kicked off her campaign with a resilient win against Katie Voleynets from a set down following which she met her rival Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

After a topsy-turvy thriller, Rybakina came out on top to win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4). During her on-court interview, she admitted to feeling a lot of emotions inside though she may look calm on the outside.

“Not at all. Inside is a lot of emotions.. I’m trying to still keep the negative inside and focus on things I have to do. Yeah, not calm at all guys.”

Elena Rybakina will face Belinda Bencic in the semifinals, in what will be their third meeting. Their head-to-head is currently levelled at 1-1.

