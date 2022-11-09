"Welcome neighbor"- Caroline Wozniacki greets Stefanos Tsitsipas to his new neighborhood

Stefanos Tsitsipas was greeted with a warm message from former Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki after the world No. 3 moved into his new home, situated in Monaco. Apparently, Wozniacki is residing in the small sovereign state of France as well.

The Greek player uploaded an image of his new house on social media on Tuesday (November 8) to share his excitement. The uploaded photo shows Tsitsipas sitting on a balcony in the house with a visually stunning background filled with mountains and a bright sky. The 24-year-old captioned the image:

"A new home is a place for memories to be made and dreams to come true."

Various celebrities congratulated the Mallorca Open champion on his new accomplishment. What caught the eye of social media users was a sweet greeting comment from former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. She commented:

"Welcome neighbor!"

Stefanos Tsitsipas's Instagram post on Tuesday

Tennis players buying houses in France is not something that has happened for the first time as players often do that to evade tax payments. Stand-up comedian Zak Toscani saw the funny side of it as he replied:

"And where you don't pay income taxes," as a reply to Tsitsipas' image caption.

French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou and famous YouTuber Seb Delanney were among the others to congratulate Stefanos Tsitsipas on his good news.

"I'm really excited to be playing in Italy"- Stefanos Tsitsipas shares his feelings ahead of Nitto ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas sounded enthusiastic ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals as the player revealed that he enjoys playing in Italy.

The season-ending championship is set to kick off on Sunday, November 13 and the 24-year-old caught up with ATPTour.com as he spoke about his hopes for the Finals in Turin, Italy.

The world No. 3 stated that he relishes playing in front of the Italian crowd as he identifies them as a group of passionate tennis followers.

"I'm really excited to be playing in Italy. The Italians are really passionate when it comes to tennis. They put a lot of their energy out on the courts and the stadiums. They've always loved my game, they've always greeted me very nicely. They have a sort of different aura when it comes to the game, which I appreciate a lot," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas had a forgettable outing in the ATP Finals last year as the Greek player had to cut short his time at the tournament owing to an injury to his right elbow.

The 24-year-old lingered on his disappointing exit in 2021 but looks set to turn things around this time.

"I unfortunately played just one match and I didn't really have the opportunity to show my real game out there," a disheartened Tsitsipas expressed.

Poll : 0 votes