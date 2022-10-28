Holger Rune, Ana Ivanovic, Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker, and more celebrities have shared their reactions to the joyful news of the birth of Caroline Wozniacki’s son. The former World No. 1, who retired in 2020 and gave birth to daughter Olivia in June 2021, had announced her second pregnancy in June 2022.

"Ready for round 2" she had said.

Caroline Wozniacki welcomed her second child - a baby boy James - with her husband, former NBA player David Lee on October 24, 2022. The couple shared the adorable news on Instagram.

"Family of 4. James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," Wozniacki and Lee wrote.

Rising Danish star Holger Rune was quick to congratulate his compatriot and Grand Slam winner on the news.

"Fantastic. Welcome to the world baby boy," Holger Rune wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki’s friend and rival Ana Ivanovic also expressed her happiness.

"Congratulations! So happy for you," she said.

Echoing the emotions, Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker wished the 2018 Australian Open champion

"We are so so so so happy for you!!" she wrote.

Russian former tennis player Elena Vesnina, who competed against the Dane numerous times, also congratulated the mother-of-two.

"Congratulations. Welcome to the world James," she said.

Tennis players such as Donna Vekic, Carla Suarez Navarro, Laura Robson, Madison Keys, Naomi Broady, Johanna Konta, Dinara Safina and many others also joined in celebrating Wozniacki’s special announcement with congratulatory messages.

Messages from tennis players for Caroline Wozniacki

Holger Rune follows in the footsteps of Caroline Wozniacki

Holger Rune has won two ATP titles so far in 2022

19-year-old Holger Rune has been making great strides in the 2022 season. The Dane, who is following in the footsteps of compatriot and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, won his maiden ATP title at the 2022 Bavarian International.

"I am ready to write history in Danish and international tennis, just as Caroline Wozniacki has done. It must be time that we can also have a Danish men's player as the best in the world. I will undertake that task," Rune had said earlier in the year according to Ekstra Bladet.

Rune, who is currently ranked World No. 25, also reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2022 French Open, where he was the boys’ singles champion in 2019. In recent weeks, the Dane has featured in two back-to-back finals at the Sofia Open and the Stockholm Open, winning the latter to clinch his second career ATP title.

Wozniacki has been appreciative of the teenager’s success and has been closely following it.

"I think he's a very hard-working person. So I see a bright future for him," the former World No. 1 had once said.

