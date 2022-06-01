"Well it's kind of easy because it's Nadal"- Watch Matteo Berrettini, Sebastian Korda, and others try to guess the French Open champions in the 21st century

Rafael Nadal is the first name that comes to mind during any discussion about French Open champions over the last two decades. The 13-time French Open champion has produced some breathtaking tennis at the claycourt Major, leaving most opponents themselves in awe.

The ATP Tour ran a fun segment on their YouTube channel where players had to guess all French Open champions since the turn of the century (2000-2022) in descending order.

Naming so many winners over almost a quarter of a century could've been a daunting task, but Berrettini noted the elephant in the room, stating that the quiz would be easy because of Nadal.

"I mean it's kind of easy because it's Nadal," said Matteo Berrettini, who was on the participants in the quiz.

The Mallorcan and Berrettini were joined by Sebastian Korda, Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils, Karen Khachanov, Ugo Humbert, and Dusan Lajovic, all of whom had to guess each Roland Garros men's singles champion from 2000-2021.

The quiz kept getting challenging for most of the players as they had to guess the title winners from the most recent to the past ones. It was the least challenging for, of course, Nadal himself, who has won 13 of those 22 titles.

"My gut always tells me Rafa, you know what I mean," Monfils said with a chuckle when stuck on a question.

Monfils was at his cheeky best throughout and got most of the answers right too, missing only one guess.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard proved that he is not just a master on the court but also when it comes to knowledge of tennis history, acing the test by getting all the answers right.

"So now I am the first one, no? Gael is over," he laughed and said.

Eurosport @eurosport 𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐑



Rafael Nadal is through to the French Open semi-finals after winning a four-set 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 against Novak Djokovic



Look at what it means to the 13-time champion!



Since the Spaniard debuted on the Parisian clay in 2005, only three other players have won the French Open men's singles title. Roger Federer won in 2009, Stan Wawrinka in 2015, and Novak Djokovic in 2016 and 2021.

The five editions before his Roland Garros debut were won by four different players. Gustavo Kuerten won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001, before Albert Costa, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Gaston Gaudio won the next three titles.

"I still playing for nights like today" - Rafael Nadal after epic French Open win over Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal kept his bid for a 14th French Open crown alive with a stunning win over Novak Djokovic. With the odds against him owing to unfavourable court conditions, fitness concerns, and lack of ideal preparation before the tournament, Nadal had his back against the wall.

However, he produced one of his greatest performances to register a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard expressed his emotions after the match and said that such occasions motivate him to keep playing. However, he is aware that the main goal is yet to be achieved.

"In the end it has been a very emotional night for me. I still playing for nights like today," Nadal said in his post-match presser.

"But is just a quarterfinals match, no? So I didn't win anything. So I just give myself a chance to be back on court in two days, play another semifinals here in Roland Garros means a lot to me," he added.

After coming through the match against the World No. 1, the 13-time Roland Garros champion will fancy his chances of winning the title.

His next match in the chase for title No. 14 is against third seed Alexander Zverev, who defeated one of the pre-tournament favorites, Carlos Alcaraz, in their quarterfinal match.

