Western & Southern Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 Cincinnati champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Carlos Alcaraz earn?

Novak Djokovic launched a scintillating comeback to get the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final, beating him 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to win his third title in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The Serb saved a championship point in the second-set tiebreak at 6-5 down as he came back from a set and a break down to clinch the match. The championship match at the Cincinnati Open lasted nearly four hours.

For his efforts, Djokovic will be taking home a paycheck of $1,019,335, which is a 5% increase from last year's title-winner prize money. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be receiving $556,630.

16th-seed Alexander Zverev and unseeded Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, will both receive $304,375 each by virtue of their semifinal appearances in Cincinnati. The four quarterfinalists, namely USA's Taylor Fritz, France's Adrian Mannarino, Australia's Alexei Popyrin, and Australia's Max Purcell will be paid a respectable $166,020.

Each of the players who were eliminated in the third round, the second round, and the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament will receive $88,805, $47,620, and $26,380, respectively.

It is pertinent to note that players who lost in the qualifying draw at the 2023 Cincinnati Open will also receive incentives for their performance. While each of the players who lost in the final qualifying round will bag $13,515, the first-qualifying round losers will receive $7,080.

Máximo González and Andrés Molteni won the men's doubles title at the Cincinnati Open 2023

Máximo González and Andrés Molteni won the men's doubles title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

While Novak Djokovic won the men's singles title, the doubles title went to the unseeded Argentine duo Máximo González and Andrés Molteni. The pair overcame a set deficit to beat seven-time doubles Major winner Jamie Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus, 3-6, 6-1, [11-9] to lift their first-ever ATP Masters 1000 doubles trophy.

With their title victory, the duo will take home $312,740 in total. The runners-up Murray and Venus, meanwhile, will receive a total of $169,880. The teams that were eliminated in the semifinals will each receive $93,310, while the four teams that lost in the quarterfinals will receive $51,470 each.

Each of the teams that lost in the second round and the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament will receive $28,310 and $13,510, respectively.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis