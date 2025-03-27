What is Alexandra Eala's nationality? All you need to know about the Rafa Nadal Academy star making waves at Miami Open

Alexandra Eala has been the surprise package of this year's Miami Open. The 19-year-old hadn't gone past the second round of a WTA 1000 tournament before arriving at the Florida event. However, that hasn't deterred her so far, as she upset 2022 champion and second seed Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals on Wednesday (March 26).

Ad

Eala made her WTA Tour debut in 2021 but mostly plied her trade on the ITF juniors' circuit until 2022. The teen phenom picked up two girls' doubles titles at the 2020 Australian Open and the 2021 French Open, following which she triumphed at the girls' singles event at the 2022 French Open.

Alexandra Eala achieved the above feats before turning 17, showing impressive precocity years before her giant-killing run in Miami this week. For those unaware, the World No. 140 had sown seeds for her future success at the age of 13, when she left her home country, the Philippines, to train at the famed Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Ad

Trending

The Filipino eventually graduated from the academy in 2023 and would be felicitated by Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek during the graduation ceremony. A few months later, the teenager secured bronze medals in women's singles and mixed doubles at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. She then continued playing on the ITF circuit the following year and won her biggest singles title to date at the 2024 Open Araba en Femenino - a W100 event, which is considered the highest level on the second-tier tennis tour.

Ad

Earlier this year, Eala reached the semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Canberra, Australia. However, that run has now shied in front of her Miami Open heroics. The Filipino had received a wildcard for the women's singles draw, making the most of it as she beat Major winners like Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko to reach the last eight. She saved her best for her most recent match, though, trouncing World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 to book her place in the last four in Miami.

Ad

Alexandra Eala sends parents message in native Filipino, receives congratulations from Rafael Nadal at Miami Open 2025

Alexandra Eala hits a backhand during Miami Open QFs | Image Source: Getty

After reaching the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open by virtue of her victory against Keys, Alexandra Eala was lost for words during her on-court interview. The 19-year-old made sure to thank her parents back home regardless, shouting the Filipino phrase "Nakuha ko" - which translates to "I did it" in English.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has also been keeping tabs on the Eala's campaign at the 1000-level event. Following her last-eight win over Swiatek on Wednesday (March 26), the Spaniard took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to express pride in the World No. 140's recent achievement.

"We are extremely proud of you, Alex. What an incredible tournament! Let’s keep dreaming!" Nadal wrote on X later on Wednesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alexandra Eala will next face fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open. If she wins this match, a prospective clash against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka awaits her in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here