"What a beast yesterday" - Andre Agassi's daughter lauds Sebastian Korda for his performance against Djokovic in the Adelaide International final

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi's daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, recently reacted to Sebastian Korda's post after his loss to Djokovic in the final of the Adelaide International 1.

The American won the opening set after a nail-biting tie-break, but lost the fiercely contested second set. The third set, however, was more routine for the Serb, as the final score read 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

Following his loss in the final of the first tournament of the year, the 22-year-old turned to social media to reflect on his hard-fought match.

"What a start to 2023. Grateful for my team and for all the support I’ve received through out the week! The journey continues. Let’s go," Sebastian Korda captioned his post.

Andre Agassi's daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, commented on the post, praising Korda's efforts. Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, also liked the post.

"What a beast yesterday!," Jaz Agassi wrote.

A look back at Sebastian Korda's career achievements

The son of Petr Korda, a former Grand Slam winner, Sebastian Korda has won only one ATP singles tournament to date.

He kicked off his 2021 season with a summit clash loss at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz at the Delray Beach Open. On his way to the final, Korda beat Tommy Paul, John Isner, and Cameron Norrie before losing to the Pole in the final.

The American won the Emilia-Romagna Open in 2021 by beating Marco Cecchinato in the final. Korda did not drop a single set in the tournament as he made his way past Yoshihito Nishioka, Lorenzo Sonego, Tommy Paul, and Andreas Seppi.

The same year, he reached the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Having beaten higher-ranked players like Alex de Minaur and Daniel Evans, the American lost his Round of 16 match to Russian Karen Khachanov after a five-set thriller.

The 22-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 Miami Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev. Earlier in the event, Korda beat veteran Fabio Fognini and then fifth seed Diego Schwartzman in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the 2022 edition of the Delray Beach Open, the American lost to Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals. The former World No. 30 stunned the first seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, by beating him in the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open. He was eventually beaten by Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

Sebastian Korda also reached the finals of the Gijon Open by beating players like Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut. However, Andrey Rublev denied the American his second career title.

