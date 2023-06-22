"What a blessing" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield reminisces about acting in 'King Richard', biopic on Venus & Serena Williams' father

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently reminisced about acting in the biopic "King Richard." The film portrays the life of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

"King Richard" starred Will Smith as Richard Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, and Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams.

The movie, which was released in 2021, chronicles the early days of the Williams sisters before they became two of the most prominent figures in women's tennis history. Smith's portrayal of Richard earned him the prestigious Oscar award for Best Actor.

Ayan Broomfield took to social media and shared that she recently watched "King Richard" while on an airplane. She posted a still from the film and expressed her gratitude for being a part of such a project.

"Nah it's still so crazy to be watching myself 30k feet in the sky. What a blessing," Broomfield captioned her Instagram story.

Ayan Broonfield's Instagram story

Broomfield had the opportunity to feature in the movie as a body double for Saniyya Sidney.

"I had so much fun shooting the tennis scenes as @venuswilliams for the new movie @kingrichardfilm!" she wrote in a post back in July last year.

Frances Tiafoe becomes first African American to enter ATP top 10 in over 14 years

Frances Tiafoe with the 2023 BOSS Open title

Frances Tiafoe winning the title at the 2023 Boss Open in Stuttgart has propelled him to the top 10 in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Tiafoe defeated home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) in Stuttgart in two hour and 10 minutes and earned his third career title.

The American came into the tournament ranked 12th in the world. En route to his first-ever grass title and second title of the season, Frances Tiafoe defeated Jiri Lehecka, Lorenzo Musetti, Marton Fucsovics, and Jan-Lennard Struff.

The title run at the Boss Open landed him in the No. 10 spot.

It has been a little over 14 years (5,200 days) since an African American man has been ranked in the ATP top 10. The last time this occurred was in 2009, when James Blake occupied the No. 10 spot in the rankings.

Tiafoe reacted to the stat on social media, tweeting:

"Sheesh."

It's also worth noting that Taylor Fritz is the current World No. 8, making it the first time in 11 years that two American men have secured spots in the top 10.

