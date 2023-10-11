What are Chris Evert's children doing now? A look into the lives of Alexander, Nicholas and Colton Jack Mill

Chris Evert remains firmly embedded in the tennis community decades after hanging up her racquet. The 18-time Major champion broke several records during her playing days, some of which have withstood the test of time.

Since her retirement, the American has kept herself busy training the next generation of tennis superstars. Alongside her brother John, she runs the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida.

Evert also frequently works as a commentator during Grand Slams. Her personal life has always been under scrutiny, with her much-publicized relationships overshadowing her on-court achievements at times.

Evert has been married thrice, but only had children with second husband, downhill skier Andy Mill. Here's more information about the tennis legend's children:

How many children does Chris Evert have?

Chris Evert at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala.

Evert met her second husband Andy Mill through her close friend and rival Martina Navratilova. The two tied the knot in 1988 and were blessed with three sons over the course of their 18-year marriage.

Their eldest son, Alexander Mill, was born in 1991. Three years later, the two had their second child, Nicholas Mill in 1994. The couple's youngest son, Colton Jack Mill, was born in 1996.

Do Alexander, Nicholas and Colton Jack Mill play tennis?

While Chris Evert's sons did play some tennis growing up, neither of them pursued the sport professionally. The trio played tennis during their high school days, but didn't opt to go the college route or grind it out on the ATP tour.

However, with both of their parents being athletes, Evert's sons do have a fondness for sports and outdoor activities in general. Each of them have dabbled in a something at one point during their lives.

Chris Evert's sons have built a life for themselves outside of tennis

With tennis in the rearview mirror, Evert's children found their calling elsewhere. Nicholas Mill loved to go fishing with his father and now the two of them have their own podcast about it. He also walked down the aisle with his partner Rebecca last year.

Alexander Mill, the eldest sibling, is a former skateboarder and is currently an Invictus athlete. He also has a penchant for CrossFit. Evert's youngest son, Colton Jack, is rather private about his life.

Not much is known about his interests, but he does accompany his mother along with his brothers at various events from time to time. The three children remain quite close to their father to this day, and Evert herself has a great relationship with him even after their divorce.