"So happy and proud" - Chris Evert shares emotional message for her son Nicky Mill after his wedding

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently expressed her happiness and pride after her son Nicky Mill married his fiance Rebecca. Mill is one of three sons of Evert and her ex-husband Andy Mill, a former Alpine ski racer.

18-time Grand Slam singles champion Evert works as an analyst/commentator for ESPN and has been an active part of many major tournaments in that capacity over the years. Evert was absent from the studio for the first few days of the 2022 US Open as she was busy with her son's wedding, but returned soon after.

Once she returned, Evert took to social media to congratulate the newly-married couple.

"So happy and proud of these two …. May you have the best and most adventurous life together.. I love you both," Chris Evert wrote on Instagram.

28-year-old Nicky Mill is the second-oldest son of Evert and Andy Mill. The couple were married for 18 years before they separated in 2006.

Earlier this year, Evert announced her battle with Stage 1 ovarian cancer, and has undergone six sessions of chemotherapy since then. The American tennis legend opened up about her treatment and recovery process, and thanked her ex-husband Andy Mill for supporting her throughout the entire process.

She revealed that she felt a lot of fatigue after her chemotherapy sessions but was able to carry on with her normal life amidst her recovery.

"Andy, my former husband, took me to all six chemos and, you know, he was really supportive," Evert said during a recent interview with PBS NewsHour. "I had a little nausea, and fatigue, not tiredness, but fatigue is a different feeling. I had that for like five days and then, I would have two weeks of feeling okay and I could go to my tennis academy, and coach, and I could do pretty much normal things. So, I feel very lucky," Evert added.

"Later in life that affects your relationships" - Chris Evert on dealing with fame

BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Day 6

Chris Evert recently also opened up about how fame impacted her. The former World No. 1 admitted that fame affected her personal life and her relationships more than anything else and it got more and more difficult to manage as the years went by.

"The only area in my life that [fame] affected was relationships," Chris Evert said in an interview with The Guardian. "When people tell you for years how great you are, they don’t set boundaries and you’re able to get away with lots of stuff. Later in life that affects your relationships, not only with husbands but your siblings and best friend."

In her illustrious career, Chris Evert won seven French Open singles titles and still holds the all-time record for most Roland Garros titles won on the women's circuit. She also holds the joint-record for most US Open titles won along with Serena Williams. Evert was ranked WTA World No. 1 for 260 weeks during her career and was the year-end WTA No. 1 on seven different occasions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal