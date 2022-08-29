"It affects your relationships, not only with husbands but your siblings and best friend" - Chris Evert reflects on her struggles with fame

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently reflected on how popularity had a massive effect on her personal life.

Evert is a retired American tennis player and undoubtedly one of the best in tennis history. She went through a period in the late 1970s where she completely dominated the women's game and was thought to be almost unstoppable.

With 18 Grand Slam singles titles under her belt, it is well known that Evert rose to fame at an early age. What is generally unknown, though, is how fame affected her personal life and how she handled it.

In light of this, the American reflected on her struggles with fame in a recent interview with The Guardian. She stated that even if she gave a five-hour interview about fame, it wouldn't be enough to convey the costs associated with her early success.

"We could do a five-hour interview about fame and the lack of privacy and how you pay a price when you’re successful at a young age and you haven’t developed a personality and your morals and beliefs. It can stunt your growth," Chris Evert said.

Evert went on to say that her future relationships with her husbands, siblings, and best friend were severely affected as a result.

"When I came home after winning Wimbledon [aged 19 in 1974] I still had to empty the dishwasher and fold the laundry. My feet were on the ground. The only area in my life that [fame] affected was relationships," Chris Evert said.

"When people tell you for years how great you are, they don’t set boundaries and you’re able to get away with lots of stuff. Later in life that affects your relationships, not only with husbands but your siblings and best friend," she added.

"I wouldn’t call her a one-slam wonder, I like her technique" - Chris Evert on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu looks on during a match

During the same interview, Chris Evert remarked on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, opining that she wasn't a "one-slam wonder." She continued by praising Raducanu's skills, particularly her serve and groundstrokes, and suggested that the Brit must demonstrate a "hunger" for victory.

"I wouldn’t call her a one-slam wonder. I like her technique – it’s very sound," Evert said, adding, "I like her serve and ground strokes. She moves well. She’s got talent but how much does she want it? Is she chomping at the bit to win another one? Hunger is the main thing."

Raducanu entered the US Open swing on the back of an underwhelming season and will begin her title defense with a first-round clash against Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

