"What a class act Djokovic is always, proud to be a fan of the Wimbledon wolf" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic thanking Billie Jean King for staying back late to watch 4R win at SW19

Novak Djokovic defeated Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Jannik Sinner of Italy on Tuesday.

Djokovic dominated proceedings after losing the second set and thanked spectators in attendance as well as tennis legend Billie Jean King for staying on until 10:45PM to watch him play.

Tennis fans were appreciative of the Serb's thoughtful gesture at the end of a day that witnessed the Parade of Champions to mark the centennial celebrations of Centre Court.

"This warms my heart. What a class act #Djokovic is, always. Proud to be a fan of the Wimbledon wolf."

"Good evening everyone. Thanks for staying this late to watch tennis. Thank you Billie Jean, as well, for staying. I know it's been a long day but thank you. Appreciate it," Djokovic said.

"This warms my heart," responded a tennis fan who went on to describe the former World No. 1 as the "Wimbledon wolf."

"This warms my heart. What a class act #Djokovic is, always. Proud to be a fan of the Wimbledon wolf."

Billie Jean King acknowledged Djokovic's gesture with a warm smile and a hand wave, with the wonderful exchange between the two six-time Wimbledon champions prompting a fan to describe the duo as the GOAT of women's and men's tennis.

"The men's GOAT respects the women's GOAT."

Calling the Serb's on-court speech "a class act," a user chose to refer to the 78-year-old American legend as "Billie the Queen".

"Always a class act and a gentleman, Billie the Queen."

One admirer dwelt at length into how Djokovic always acknowledged the achievements and legacy of female athletes.

"Such a lovely moment between two legends. Novak always acknowledges female athletes' achievements and legacy, as well as their impact on the game. Never afraid to admit being inspired by woman. I love it"

"Beyond the best in tennis, he’s an awesome and intellectual speaker! I love to listen to him speak. He's well-mannered."

Calling Djokovic a "gentleman and a champion," a Twitter user hoped that the US government would reconsider their vaccination regulations and allow the Serb to play the US Open.

"A privilege to watch him play. I seriously hope USA rethinks their rule of forced vaccination?? What is the rule for when all these players have played together in Europe for the whole season? Novak is a Gentleman a Champion and a superbly beautiful human inside and out"

marramire



"There appears to be some sort of a deep connection between them... How long have ND and BJK known each other?"

"Natural for one legend to respect another legend who sat till late night to watch the match in full. Happy she's to see the result. Djokovic's three time in a row Wimbledon champion. He's racing towards winning fourth Wimbledon title in a row. No stopping him as i think."

Novak Djokovic on course for 7th Wimbleon title, takes on Jannik Sinner in QF

Novak Djokovic in action against Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has been in fine form at Wimbledon despite not having played any tour-level matches on grass prior to the tournament. Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia was no match for the 35-year-old, going down 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

The defending champion handed a bagel to fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the first set before coasting to a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the third round.

"Novak Djokovic flying to the QFs. The last two sets were amazing."

The Serb, who is aiming to draw level with Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles, will face Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

After missing the Australian Open on account of his vaccination status, Novak Djokovic lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

A triumph at the Italian Open earlier this year has been the Serb's only tournament win this season.

