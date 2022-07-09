"What a comeback in a fantastic final that featured two skilled players" - Billie Jean King, Ana Ivanovic and others from the tennis world congratulate Elena Rybakina on her Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina made history at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, becoming the first woman from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. Facing off against Ons Jabeur in the final, the 23-year-old came back from a set down to upset the Tunisian 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Jabeur was the massive favorite for the title coming into the match but the pressure of the situation must have gotten to her, as the World No. 2 amped up the unforced errors after taking the first set.
Rybakina, however, stepped up her game from the second set onwards, capitalizing on Jabeur's mistakes to score an extraordinary win.
With the victory, the World No. 23 became the youngest player to win the title at SW19 since Petra Kvitova in 2011, as well as the second-lowest ranked woman in the Open Era to lift the Wimbledon trophy.
Along with the fans, Rybakina's colleagues also flocked to social media to congratulate the Kazakh on her triumph. Words of praise were bestowed on Ons Jabeur as well for the valiant fight she put up, who was deemed simply unlucky to end up on the losing side on the night.
"Gee, is Wimbledon’s nightmare about to happen? In the face of banning Russians, that a Russian born and raised player, who is also a resident of Moscow, the now Kazakh may be about to become Wimbledon champion? That’s sport… it rarely follows a script. Long way to go..we’ll see," Paul McNamee tweeted just prior to Rybakina's victory.
"Congratulations to Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam champion! What a comeback in a fantastic final that featured two skilled players," Billie Jean King tweeted.
"I enjoyed watching Wimbledon final. Congratulations to both for a great performance and to Elena Rybakina for winning the title," Ana Ivanovic tweeted.
"Was that the tamest reaction ever to winning Wimbledon?? Wow. Rybakina is the champ," Patrick McEnroe tweeted.
"Looks like a Russian is going to win Wimbledon after all. Oopps," Rennae Stubbs tweeted.
"After 14 straight Wimbledon women’s finals going to player who won the first set, we have a new score line 3-6 6-2 6-2. What do you think about the non celebration by Rybakina?" Pam Shriver tweeted. "If Rybakina wins today, her business decision of 4 years ago to accept Kazakh citizenship and support, would be one of best tennis player business decisions ever made given the Russian ban this year."
"What a great final from these two champions Rybakina and Ons Jabeur. Congrats!" Gabriela Sabatini tweeted.
Despite the Wimbledon win, Elena Rybakina will be losing 185 points next week
Thanks to Wimbledon not awarding any ranking points this year, Elena Rybakina will suffer a net loss in her points haul despite winning the title at SW19. Since she made the fourth round last season, the Kazakh will drop 185 points next week and remain World No. 23 with 1805 points to her name.
In the WTA Finals race, the 23-year-old remains in 19th position with the 1208 points she has accumulated so far this year. Had points been awarded, Rybakina could have moved into the qualification spots for the tournament very easily.