"What did Donald Trump do?" - Martina Navratilova reacts to transportation secretary blaming previous government for air traffic system failures

Martina Navratilova criticized the Donald Trump-led government after proposing major changes in the air traffic system after the DC plane crash. She questioned the US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy why such changes were not implemented during the President's previous time in office.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has come under scrutiny after the helicopter-plane crash near Reagan National Airport on January 29. Trump partly blamed the agency for its negligence in standards among air traffic controllers because of DEI programs encouraged by the previous Democratic government.

Taking to social media on Monday, February 17, Duffy claimed that he had already taken steps to change the system which was "outdated" and in shortage during the previous administration under Mayor Pete.

"Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world," Sean Duffy wrote on X.

Reacting to this, Navratilova wrote:

"So what exactly did trump do 4 years ago when he was POTUS??? Did he upgrade the system?"

Duffy maintained that the department "will not rest" until they appoint employees that ensure efficiency and safety.

"I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety," Duffy added.

Investigations are ongoing as investigators analyze the flight data to determine the cause, with confusion surrounding the helicopter's altitude during the crash. All 67 bodies of victims and debris were recovered from the Potomac River.

Martina Navratilova emphasizes the majority's "hate" toward Donald Trump after his Kennedy Center takeover spark protests

Martina Navratilova at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova maintained that 'most of the world' hated Donald Trump after his decision to takeover The Kennedy Center drew large-scale protests in the country.

Trump was recently appointed as the chairman of The Kennedy Center. Following the announcement, protesters stormed the national cultural center. A clip of the protest was shared on X to which Navratilova commented:

"Most of the world hates trump..."

Martina Navratilova has been a strong critic of the Republican government. She barely backs away from expressing her disapproval of Trump. The 18-time Grand Slam champion recently slammed the President for his proposal to relocate Palestinian residents from Gaza to neighboring countries.

