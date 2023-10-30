"What an effort" - Ben Shelton, Denis Shapovalov & others celebrate Felix Auger-Aliassime defending Swiss Indoors Basel title after numerous setbacks

Ben Shelton, Denis Shapovalov, Boris Becker, Tommy Paul, and other tennis players celebrated Felix Auger-Aliassime winning the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel after his prolonged on-court struggles.

Auger-Aliassime, who won his first four career titles in 2022, including three in October last year, was riding high as he commenced his 2023 season. The Canadian started off with a career-high ranking of World No. 6. His purple patch was, however, short-lived as he faced several setbacks, including injuries and illness, that derailed his ongoing season.

Amid the poor run of form, Felix Auger-Aliassime faced the daunting task of defending his ATP 500 title at the Swiss Indoors Basel this week. Entering the tournament with a negative win-loss record of 17-18, the 23-year-old defied all odds to stage his best run of the year and win his fifth career title.

Auger-Aliassime defeated local Leandro Riedi and Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening two rounds. He then earned a stellar 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (1) quarterfinal win over Russia’s Alexander Shevchenko, saving a match point in the process.

The Canadian then defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 in what was a 2022 final repeat, before outclassing an in-form Shanghai Masters champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in the summit clash on Sunday, October 29.

The tennis world took to social media to commend Felix Auger-Aliassime on his significant triumph. Ben Shelton reposted the Laver Cup teammate’s winning moment on his Instagram story. Denis Shapovalov, meanwhile, echoed his compatriot’s sentiments of 'being back' to winning ways.

“He’s back,” Shapovalov wrote in a comment on Instagram.

“Congrats Felix,” Boris Becker, who recently took up duties as Holger Rune’s coach, wrote.

"What an effort bro," former player and tennis reporter Prakash Amritraj wrote.

Boris Becker and Ben Shelton on Instagram

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world:

Tennis world on Instagram

Felix Auger-Aliassime on Swiss Indoors Basel 2023 win: "I found ways to come back to high level"

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 China Open

Following his Swiss Indoors Basel victory, Felix Auger-Aliassime said that successfully defending a title for the first time was a "great feeling."

“It’s amazing. First time defending the title for me on the tour. So, it’s a great feeling,” he said in his post-match press conference.

The Canadian, who dealt with an illness earlier this year, in addition to his knee and shoulder injuries, acknowledged his struggle and his renewed success.

“Came with different circumstances that last year, but same result. So, I think, you know, just many thoughts in my mind right now. Of course, huge happiness. To be able to win again after difficult months. And I found ways to come back to high level. I’m looking forward to keeping this going,” he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime currently stands at a ranking of World No. 19. He will now look to end his season on a high at the Paris Masters, where he will be defending his semifinal appearance.